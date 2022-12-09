Former Dream Dinners Meal Prep Store in West Chester PA up For Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com
The former Dream Dinners Store located at 1514 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 is being liquidated via an online auction. Bidding ends Friday 12-9-22.
This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike”WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Dinners was founded in 2002 with it's first store in Everett, Washington. Within six months, the company opened up two more Washington-based locations and began receiving nationwide recognition and interest. By early 2003, Dream Dinners opened its model to expansion and received more than 6,800 applications from potential franchise owners wanting to bring the Dream Dinners lifestyle into their own communities. This includes stores in West Chester and Lancaster Pennsylvania.
— Gabriel Prado, President of BusinessLiquidations.com
Unfortunately, the Dream Dinners West Chester Store has closed as of November 18th, and is being liquidated via an online auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. "This sale has a great variety of items to start your own restaurant or commercial kitchen", says Gabriel Prado, President of BusinessLiquidations.com. He adds "The condition of everything in the store is like new and you can tell everything was well taken care of".
There are 170 lots up for auction including commercial refrigerators, prep tables, racks, small wares, restaurant supplies and utensils just to name a few. "This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Gabriel.
The online only auction is taking place on the BusinessLiquidations.com website. Bidding is open now through Friday December 9th and ends at 1pm Eastern Time. There is an in person preview that will be held on Friday from 11am until 1pm for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. The items are located at 1514 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.
Participants must register on BusinessLiquidations.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Sunday December 11th at 3pm. For more information visit BusinessLiquidations.com or call 855-230-2220. Please do not contact the location for questions regarding the auction. To view the sales and the items being offered, visit Dream Dinners Liquidation Auction.
Customers can still get meals delivered once per month through the Lancaster, PA store. This monthly delivery will be made to the Exton Old Navy parking lot, beginning in December 2022. For more information, please contact the Lancaster store at lancasterpa@dreamdinners.com or (717) 509-4530. If you have questions unrelated to the Lancaster delivery, please contact Dream Dinners customer service at customerservice@dreamdinners.com.
