Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,197 in the last 365 days.

Former Dream Dinners Meal Prep Store in West Chester PA up For Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

Inside the kitchen area of Dream Dinners Store in West Chester PA

Interior of Dream Dinners in West Chester PA

The Business Liquidations Logo

The BusinessLiquidations.com Logo

The former Dream Dinners Store located at 1514 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380 is being liquidated via an online auction. Bidding ends Friday 12-9-22.

This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike”
— Gabriel Prado, President of BusinessLiquidations.com
WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dream Dinners was founded in 2002 with it's first store in Everett, Washington. Within six months, the company opened up two more Washington-based locations and began receiving nationwide recognition and interest. By early 2003, Dream Dinners opened its model to expansion and received more than 6,800 applications from potential franchise owners wanting to bring the Dream Dinners lifestyle into their own communities. This includes stores in West Chester and Lancaster Pennsylvania.

Unfortunately, the Dream Dinners West Chester Store has closed as of November 18th, and is being liquidated via an online auction on BusinessLiquidations.com. "This sale has a great variety of items to start your own restaurant or commercial kitchen", says Gabriel Prado, President of BusinessLiquidations.com. He adds "The condition of everything in the store is like new and you can tell everything was well taken care of".

There are 170 lots up for auction including commercial refrigerators, prep tables, racks, small wares, restaurant supplies and utensils just to name a few. "This is truly a unique sale with some amazing and useful items to bid on for businesses and residents alike" says Gabriel.

The online only auction is taking place on the BusinessLiquidations.com website. Bidding is open now through Friday December 9th and ends at 1pm Eastern Time. There is an in person preview that will be held on Friday from 11am until 1pm for anyone that would like to see the items before placing a bid. The items are located at 1514 Paoli Pike, West Chester, PA 19380.

Participants must register on BusinessLiquidations.com before placing a bid. Registration and bidding is free and all lots have a $5 starting bid. Winning bidders are required to pick up and remove their items by Sunday December 11th at 3pm. For more information visit BusinessLiquidations.com or call 855-230-2220. Please do not contact the location for questions regarding the auction. To view the sales and the items being offered, visit Dream Dinners Liquidation Auction.

Customers can still get meals delivered once per month through the Lancaster, PA store. This monthly delivery will be made to the Exton Old Navy parking lot, beginning in December 2022. For more information, please contact the Lancaster store at lancasterpa@dreamdinners.com or (717) 509-4530. If you have questions unrelated to the Lancaster delivery, please contact Dream Dinners customer service at customerservice@dreamdinners.com.

Gabriel Prado
Local Liquidators LLC
+1 602-828-3957
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Former Dream Dinners Meal Prep Store in West Chester PA up For Auction on BusinessLiquidations.com

Distribution channels: Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.