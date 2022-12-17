Ana Vergara and Adam Mendoza an authentic Chicano power couple
The Mendozas share passion for acting, producing and giving back to the Community as well as keeping a solid marriage.HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ana Vergara and Adam Mendoza have been in a solid marriage for some years. The Mendozas work intensely in entertainment and social causes that keep on conforming their values and their marriage.
They had also been together on screen in several projects like “Born 2 Hustle”. Adam and Ana are also Executive Producers of the movie “Trapped” by the side of the experienced producer Gregg Sharp. The script is being developed by Adam Mendoza and Gregg Sharp.
Adam has a podcast to give voice and showcase Chicano culture as well as his projects and the projects of his colleagues. He constantly works in artistic projects like his own hip hop music and often colaborate a with several artist.
Ana on her side comes from being a hair and make up artist and from growing incredible endeavors in order to help and give back to the Latino and los Ángeles community. She has helped the homeless and the vulnerable sectors by giving them extreme makeovers, happiness and hope to keep on going in life. Always with a warm smile, that has been the trademark for Ana Vergara, what is launching her to be a radio personality, presenter, host and red carpet personality. Her new talk show “transforming life’s with Ana Vergara” will work in becoming a benchmark to the community.
Recently she is getting great exposure in the new contest for social media for personalities that make the difference and if she wins she will get a budget of a million of dollars yo keep on changing lives!
The Mendozas had a lot in their horizon, their strength and love makes them keep on creating and touching the lives of the people who know them.
