Social Good Foundation Inc. Announces Name Change to SocialGood, Inc., Head Office Relocation
SocialGood, Inc. changed their company name to more closely match the SocialGood App, their main service. Their headquarters has also moved within Tokyo, Japan.TOKYO, JAPAN, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web3 company SocialGood, Inc. has changed their company name to more closely match the SocialGood App, their main service and the world’s top Shop-to-Earn app. Their headquarters office has also moved location within Tokyo, Japan.
SocialGood, Inc. is the company behind the SocialGood App (available on iOS, Android), which allows users to accumulate assets just by shopping as usual. The app has gained over 2.3 million users globally since its launch in September 2020, most of whom are in the U.S. The SocialGood App has partnered with over 20,000 e-commerce sites including eBay, Walmart, and Booking.com. In March 2022, the company announced that they successfully raised a $14.2 million VC equity investment, the largest fundraising in the Japanese Web3 space at the time. SocialGood, Inc. continues to hire aggressively to meet the growing demand for their app’s Shop-to-Earn reward system.
By aligning their company name with their primary service “SocialGood,” SocialGood, Inc. aims to further strengthen their global branding power. (“SocialGood” is a trademark of SocialGood, Inc. registered globally, including in the U.S., Europe, Japan, and China.)
In addition to this corporate name change, SocialGood, Inc. has moved their main office within central Tokyo, Japan, to a larger space to accommodate their rapidly-growing business. The new office is located at 10F Tekko Building, 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, a highly accessible location that is well-known as an international business hub.
With their upgraded name and office, SocialGood, Inc. continues to strive to provide the greatest possible value for SocialGood App users, which will propel it forward to its goal of becoming the top app in the world with the highest number of users.
About SocialGood, Inc.
SocialGood, Inc. is a fintech company established in 2018 with the mission to create the world's largest global platform and bring financial freedom to people all over the world. They provide a service used in over 200 countries and territories worldwide, have registered over 70 patents, and have partnered with over 20,000 businesses globally. The company has also been officially supported by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and JETRO.
Headquarters Office: 10F Tekko Building, 1-8-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005 Japan
Founder and CEO: Soichiro Takaoka
Capital: $14.2 million USD (including capital reserve)
Business Overview: Cryptocurrency reward platform development and operation
SocialGood, Inc. Official Website：https://socialgood.inc/
Business Inquiries: https://socialgood.inc/about-us/
Now Hiring: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/social-good-foundation-inc.-jobs-worldwide
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SocialGood_Inc
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/socialgoodinc/
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/Fs7u5YtWkq
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@socialgoodinc/
Press
SocialGood, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other