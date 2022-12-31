Mueller dotKonnect expands into Colorado Springs & Denver area by merging in Duncan Accounting & Tax
Mueller dotKonnect establishes office into Colorado with a solid team to provide Accounting & Tax services to Small & Medium Businesses (SMB) and IndividualsCOLORADO SPRINGS, CO, USA, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mueller dotKonnect (MdK), a comprehensive Finance as a Service (FaaS) services firm addressing the accounting & tax service needs of small and medium enterprises across the USA. MdK's specialization in Business Process Management (BPM) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) provides excellent value to SMBs. MdK provides services ranging from managing basic bookkeeping to managing the entire finance & accounting department. These services include AP, AR, Payroll, Financial Reporting & Analysis, Cash Flow Management, Core Accounting, Month End Close, Sales Tax, Income Tax, and all related functions.
"Acquisition of Duncan Accounting & Tax is very strategic for MdK's expansion. It provides a physical presence to grow aggressively in Colorado Springs and Denver area. Our model of service delivery with balance between teams from our US and India offices provides the bandwidth to make our client's lives better," said David J. Nissen, CEO
Mueller dotKonnect's implementation approach of TRANSFORM, MANAGE, EMPOWER in delivering outsourced accounting services has been received well by hundreds of clients in diverse industries (profit & non-profit). A complete service offering, including tax and compliance, gives clients the required coverage in a cost-effective manner.
"When I first heard about Mueller dotKonnect's model, I honestly thought it was too good to be true," said Janet Duncan, founder, and owner of Duncan Accounting & Tax. "I have built my practice to the best of my ability. Now, with MdK's strength of people, process, and a proven model, I am confident to deliver more value to lot more clients".
The value proposition of MdK's FaaS solution is not just from outsourcing, but more from the benefits derived with the delivery approach of utilizing cloud technology, streamlining & automating functions, and documenting processes.
"Janet's passion for delivering value to clients and broadening the services to small businesses has made it a perfect match for Mueller dotKonnect. As a Director, Janet will continue as our primary leader in the Colorado office, leading the service delivery and growth in the region" said Phani Ilapakurty, President of Mueller dotKonnect. "This addition also strengthens our MDK Smart Tax service to small businesses and individuals."
A growing team of 125+ located in Dallas, TX; Elgin, IL; Colorado Springs, CO, and India makes up the MdK Family. Martin Moll, Vice President at Mdk, feels confident that Janet will be successful using MdK's capacity, caliber, and capability.
"Janet shares Mdk's values of a strong work ethic and dedication to clients. Support from an expanded team will assist us in delivering more and growing faster," said Beth Ulbrich, Vice President.
Mueller dotKonnect is an ISO 27001 certified accounting & tax services firm with a team of CPAs, CIAs, CFEs, CAs, CMAs, EAs, MBAs, and more. MdK is experienced, qualified, and proven to be an extended and integrated accounting department for small & medium size enterprises.
MDK Client Success Team
Mueller dotKonnect LLC
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Mueller dotKonnect merges in Duncan Accounting & Tax located in Colorado Springs, CO