The Morning Upgrade Podcast Announces Four New Inspiring Guest Interviews From November
EINPresswire.com/ -- Each Sunday morning, the host of the Morning Upgrade Podcast, Ryan Cote, releases a new interview with an entrepreneur. November featured four exciting guests that joined him on the show where they discussed morning routines, overcoming struggles and tips and tricks to use in life.
To start out the month, the first guest on episode #118 was Jason Duncan, a business coach for entrepreneurs. The power of Ikigai and how to use it was discussed on the episode. Also, how to overcome struggles in both your personal and professional lives was talked about, as well as the benefits of working on a project until it’s self-sustaining.
Episode #119 featured Vickie Helm, entrepreneur, best-selling author, and consultant. She discussed how setting your intentions for the day helps one to focus as well as how to discover time each day to create. Lastly, she discussed how to be led by the divine and not just with the mind only.
The third episode, #120, featured Micheal Napolitano, a musician for the Rockness Monsters and business owner. In this episode, Ryan and Michael discussed the struggles of making it through the pandemic as a musician. Strategies for building rapport with an audience and how to keep high energy when working with kids was also talked about.
In the final Episode of November, #121, Tommy Newberry talked about how to gain experience in a foreign field. Mr. Newberry, has been a coach for entrepreneurs since 1991. Also, he discussed tips for becoming an entrepreneur as well as how to get your children started on a morning routine.
