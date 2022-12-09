SANP Provides Yearend Operational Corporate Update
Santo Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:SANP)
If Math is God’s Universal Language, Then Blockchain is his Commerce and Bitcoin his Currency”MEDELLIN, ANTOQUIA, COLOMBIA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Santo Mining Corp., d.b.a. Santo Blockchain Labs (OTC:SANP) a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end “BaaS” Blockchain-as-a-Service solutions, today announces a yearend operational corporate update.
— Frank Yglesias-Bertheau
Q1-2022
1-We shipped 50 crypto AMTs from China to Panama City, Republic of Panama.
2-The Company opened a subsidiary in the Republic of Panama "Santo Blockchain Labs of Panama S.A."
3-Mr. Yglesias CEO of SANP, assisted His Honorable Diputado Alejandro Castillero of the Republic of Panama, in better understanding blockchain and crypto assets, to better collaborate in the up-and-coming Crypto Law of the Republic of Panama.
4-The Company started scouting for blockchain developers in Medellin, Republic of Colombia
Q2-2022
1-The Company rented a temporary office in the technology hub "Ruta-N" in Medellin, Republic of Colombia
2-Early Q2 hired 2 software developers and closed Q2 with 6 software developers in the Republic of Colombia
3-The Company started downsizing the Saigon offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Socialist Republic of Vietnam
4-The Company announces strategic partnership with 10% ownership of XPO.CRYPTO S.A.S.
5-The Company started providing software development services for XPO.CRYPTO S.A.S.
6-The Company shipped 6 crypto ATMs machines to Medellin, Republic of Colombia
7-Started designing a Blockchain exclusively for Colombia, named CHIMBA
8-The Company started designing the "On & Off Ramp" for its ATMs on the CHIMBA Blockchain
Q3-2022
1-The Company opened a subsidiary in the Republic of Colombia "Santo Blockchain Labs of Colombia S.A.S."
2-The Company shipped 10 crypto ATMs machines to Medellin, Republic of Colombia
3-The Company signed a lease agreement for its offices in Poblado Medellin, Republic of Colombia
4-The Company started development and testing of the CHIMBA blockchain in the TestNet environment using COSMOS NETWORKS
5-The Company started development the "On & Off Ramp" for its ATMs to use the CHIMBA Blockchain
6-The Company closed the Saigon offices in Ho Chi Minh City, Socialist Republic of Vietnam
Q4-2022
1-The Company started designing the CHIMBA Token for the CHIMBA Blockchain
2-The Company started designing the CHIMBA Dashboard for the CHIMBA Token
3-The Company started designing the CHIMBA Staking for the CHIMBA Blockchain
4-The Company started designing the CHIMBA Validators for the CHIMBA Blockchain
5-The Company started designing the CHIMBA DAO for the CHIMBA Blockchain
6-The Company started designing the CHIMBA Swap for the CHIMBA Blockchain
7-The Company started designing the CHIMBA SDK for local software developers to create APPs on the CHIMBA Blockchain
ABOUT SANTO:
The Company is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company that manages, operates, and develops end-to-end “BaaS” Blockchain-as-a-Service, similar to software-as-a-service, blockchain as a service lets businesses get applications up and running with minimal hassle.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
Because we want to provide more meaningful and useful information, this Disclosure Statement contains certain “forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements reflect our current expectations regarding our possible future results of operations, performance, and achievements. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, regulation of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and common law.
Such statements use such words as “ may”,“ would”,“ will”,“ intend”,“ expect”,“ believe”,“ plan”,“ anticipate”,“ and other similar terminology Specifically, and without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this report contains forward looking statements relating to (i) expectations regarding the future trading and value of bitcoin (ii) the anticipated performance of the Company, including anticipated future revenue and profit and number of machines (iii) the anticipated timing and ability of the Company to further expand internationally (iv) the ability of the Company to complete future acquisitions (v) anticipated future expenses of the Company (vi) the Company’s business plans and objectives, including the expansion of its ATMs, its relationships with additional hosts and retailers and the integration and success of new software and web based services (vii) the anticipated timing for the mining and introduction of additional bitcoin (viii) the anticipated success and integration of the Company’s SANTO PAY software (ix) expectations regarding the increased use of bitcoin as payment and (x) the Company’s goals with respect to its anticipated future revenue sources (including web based revenue) and the timing thereof By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which give rise to the possibility that predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved Forward looking statements are based on management’s opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that management currently believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including expectations and assumptions concerning prevailing currency prices and differentials exchange rates the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities the timing of future acquisitions the state of the economy and the bitcoin industry results of operations performance business prospects and opportunities the impact of competition the ability to efficiently integrate assets and employees acquired through acquisitions and capital markets generally There can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions, and consequently the forward looking statements and actual results, will prove to be correct.
Frank Yglesias
Santo Mining Corp
+1 808-807-5212
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other