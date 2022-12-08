N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committe to meet Dec. 13

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

THURSDAY, DEC. 8, 2022 CONTACT: Evan Davis, director

NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs

919-707-3072 N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to meet Dec. 13 WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activitiesand reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs. WHEN: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

1:30 p.m. WHERE: Hall of Fame Room, Agriculture Building

2 W. Edenton St., Raleigh. The public may also join in on the meeting via conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 987 337 359, followed by the#key. BACKGROUND

INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors. -30-1