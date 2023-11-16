POSTED ON BEHALF OF THE N.C. TOBACCO TRUST FUND: 2023 Grants Awarded

SENT ON BEHALF OF THE N.C. TOBACCO TRUST FUND

N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission

N. C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission

Awards More Than $6.1 Million in Grants RALEIGH – The N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (N.C. TTFC) awarded more than $6.1 million through 30 grants for agricultural and economic initiatives across the state. These grants place a high priority on projects that stimulate the agricultural economy, train current and future farmers and help farmers execute innovative ideas. “From the mountains to the sea, North Carolina has a strong agriculture history, and we are proud to offer opportunities to strengthen agriculture for the future. These grants will assist producers of livestock, field crops and specialty crops.” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the N.C. TTFC. The $6.1 million supports projects that assist with commodity and livestock facilities, FFA instructional equipment and training, food distribution, and farmers with operations improvements and diversification. Many of the awarded projects are to improve agricultural programs and facilities at high school, community colleges and universities. Several involve the construction of farmers market facilities, allowing for fresh fruits and vegetables to be purchased from local farmers. Other anticipated projects will involve beekeeping, soil health, Good Agriculture Practices, hydroponic farming, sweetpotato nutrition, farm management, logging, pecans, and Christmas trees. In addition to these grants, the N.C. TTFC has renewed its partnership with The University of Mount Olive - AgPrime program. This program’s purpose is to provide small grants directly to on-farm projects that support increasing farm profitability. The N.C. General Assembly created the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact on farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy. The commission’s original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Its current funding comes from a set appropriation of funds. Since 2002, the N.C. TTFC has awarded more than 420 grants to public and nonprofit agencies that meet the goals of strengthening the rural and tobacco-dependent economies of North Carolina. For more information and a list of grant recipients, visit the N.C. TTFC website at www.tobaccotrustfund.org. 2023 Grant Cycle Recipients CEAD Agriculture Equipment

Piedmont Community College Foundation

Grant Amount: $125,210.00

Area Served: Caswell Project: Mount Olive Area Farmers' Market

Town of Mount Olive

Grant Amount: $278,537.00

Area Served: Duplin, Wayne TTFC SAE Institute 2024-2025

University of Mount Olive

Grant Amount: $100,000.00

Area Served: Statewide TTFC AgPrime 2024-2027

University of Mount Olive

Grant Amount: $692,000.00

Area Served: 33 Eastern Counties Raising Consumption of NC Sweetpotatoes

North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Foundation

Grant Amount: $133,380.00

Area Served: Statewide Warren County Farmers Market

Warren County

Grant Amount: $500,000.00

Area Served: Warren Wayne Community College Ag Building

Wayne Community College

Grant Amount: $250,000.00

Area Served: Wayne Farm, Food, and Family Education Center

NC Cooperative Extension- Randolph County Center

Grant Amount: $596,851.00

Area Served: Randolph NECP Greenhouse Modernization Project

Northeast Carolina Preparatory School

Grant Amount: $85,500.00

Area Served: Edgecombe WNC FoodWorks Sustainability Plan

Center For Agricultural and Food Entrepreneurship

Grant Amount: $100,000.00

Area Served: Western NC Mobile Soils Classroom

Wilkes Soil & Water Conservation District

Grant Amount: $122,473.00

Area Served: Statewide Educational Opportunities for Pecan Growers

North Carolina Pecan Growers Association Inc.

Grant Amount: $54,000.00

Area Served: Statewide Healthy Farm, Strong Agriculture Community

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.

Grant Amount: $194,888.00

Area Served: Edgecombe, Nash, Edgecombe From Tobacco to Sustainable Forestry

Forest Education and Conservation Foundation

Grant Amount: $75,000.00

Area Served: Statewide N.C. PSI Extension Agent Network

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc

Grant Amount: $301,338.00

Area Served: Statewide Executive Farm Management

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.

Grant Amount: $119,981.00

Area Served: Statewide WNC Regional Livestock Center Refurbishment

WNC Communities

Grant Amount: $80,000.00

Area Served: Western Counties FCEMC Hydroponic Farm

Four County Electric Membership Corporation

Grant Amount: $165,400.00

Area Served: Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson Supporting Small Farm Viability

Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project

Grant Amount: $83,250.00

Area Served: Western NC Research and Education Farm Equipment

Wingate University

Grant Amount: $49,391.00

Area Served: Union Haywood County Outdoor Agriculture Classroom

Haywood County Consolidated School System

Grant Amount: $150,000.00

Area Served: Haywood Soil Health for Farmland Preservation

NC Foundation for Soil And Water Conservation Inc

Grant Amount: $200,000.00

Area Served: Statewide Harnett Agricultural Center Educational Kitchen

County of Harnett

Grant Amount: $130,000.00

Area Served: Harnett Promoting Local Beekeeping in NC

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.

Grant Amount: $263,860.00

Area Served: Statewide Agricultural Education Program Improvement Grant

The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.

Grant Amount: $311,400.00

Area Served: Statewide NC Real Time Network Upgrade

NC Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management

Grant Amount: $50,000.00

Area Served: Bertie, Forsyth, Lenoir

Caswell County Farmers Market

Town of Yanceyville

Grant Amount: $500,000.00

Area Served: Caswell Connecting farmers to wholesale markets

Working Landscapes

Grant Amount: $251,440.00

Area Served: Statewide Certified NC Christmas Tree Seed

North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services

Grant Amount: $50,000.00

Area Served: Statewide Northeastern Agriculture Complex Facility Improvements

Northeastern High School Agricultural Complex Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Public Schools

Grant Amount: $145,152.00

Area Served: Pasquotank