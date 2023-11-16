POSTED ON BEHALF OF THE N.C. TOBACCO TRUST FUND: 2023 Grants Awarded
THURSDAY, NOV. 16, 2023
N. C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission
Awards More Than $6.1 Million in Grants
RALEIGH – The N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission (N.C. TTFC) awarded more than $6.1 million through 30 grants for agricultural and economic initiatives across the state. These grants place a high priority on projects that stimulate the agricultural economy, train current and future farmers and help farmers execute innovative ideas.
“From the mountains to the sea, North Carolina has a strong agriculture history, and we are proud to offer opportunities to strengthen agriculture for the future. These grants will assist producers of livestock, field crops and specialty crops.” said Bill Teague, Chairman of the N.C. TTFC.
The $6.1 million supports projects that assist with commodity and livestock facilities, FFA instructional equipment and training, food distribution, and farmers with operations improvements and diversification.
Many of the awarded projects are to improve agricultural programs and facilities at high school, community colleges and universities. Several involve the construction of farmers market facilities, allowing for fresh fruits and vegetables to be purchased from local farmers. Other anticipated projects will involve beekeeping, soil health, Good Agriculture Practices, hydroponic farming, sweetpotato nutrition, farm management, logging, pecans, and Christmas trees.
In addition to these grants, the N.C. TTFC has renewed its partnership with The University of Mount Olive - AgPrime program. This program’s purpose is to provide small grants directly to on-farm projects that support increasing farm profitability.
The N.C. General Assembly created the N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission in 2000 to lessen the financial impact on farmers and tobacco-related businesses caused by the sharp decline of tobacco in the agricultural economy. The commission’s original funding was established through tobacco industry annual payments as a result of the Master Settlement Agreement. Its current funding comes from a set appropriation of funds. Since 2002, the N.C. TTFC has awarded more than 420 grants to public and nonprofit agencies that meet the goals of strengthening the rural and tobacco-dependent economies of North Carolina.
For more information and a list of grant recipients, visit the N.C. TTFC website at www.tobaccotrustfund.org.
2023 Grant Cycle Recipients
CEAD Agriculture Equipment
Piedmont Community College Foundation
Grant Amount: $125,210.00
Area Served: Caswell
Project: Mount Olive Area Farmers' Market
Town of Mount Olive
Grant Amount: $278,537.00
Area Served: Duplin, Wayne
TTFC SAE Institute 2024-2025
University of Mount Olive
Grant Amount: $100,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
TTFC AgPrime 2024-2027
University of Mount Olive
Grant Amount: $692,000.00
Area Served: 33 Eastern Counties
Raising Consumption of NC Sweetpotatoes
North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission Foundation
Grant Amount: $133,380.00
Area Served: Statewide
Warren County Farmers Market
Warren County
Grant Amount: $500,000.00
Area Served: Warren
Wayne Community College Ag Building
Wayne Community College
Grant Amount: $250,000.00
Area Served: Wayne
Farm, Food, and Family Education Center
NC Cooperative Extension- Randolph County Center
Grant Amount: $596,851.00
Area Served: Randolph
NECP Greenhouse Modernization Project
Northeast Carolina Preparatory School
Grant Amount: $85,500.00
Area Served: Edgecombe
WNC FoodWorks Sustainability Plan
Center For Agricultural and Food Entrepreneurship
Grant Amount: $100,000.00
Area Served: Western NC
Mobile Soils Classroom
Wilkes Soil & Water Conservation District
Grant Amount: $122,473.00
Area Served: Statewide
Educational Opportunities for Pecan Growers
North Carolina Pecan Growers Association Inc.
Grant Amount: $54,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Healthy Farm, Strong Agriculture Community
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.
Grant Amount: $194,888.00
Area Served: Edgecombe, Nash, Edgecombe
From Tobacco to Sustainable Forestry
Forest Education and Conservation Foundation
Grant Amount: $75,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
N.C. PSI Extension Agent Network
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc
Grant Amount: $301,338.00
Area Served: Statewide
Executive Farm Management
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.
Grant Amount: $119,981.00
Area Served: Statewide
WNC Regional Livestock Center Refurbishment
WNC Communities
Grant Amount: $80,000.00
Area Served: Western Counties
FCEMC Hydroponic Farm
Four County Electric Membership Corporation
Grant Amount: $165,400.00
Area Served: Bladen, Duplin, Pender, Sampson
Supporting Small Farm Viability
Appalachian Sustainable Agriculture Project
Grant Amount: $83,250.00
Area Served: Western NC
Research and Education Farm Equipment
Wingate University
Grant Amount: $49,391.00
Area Served: Union
Haywood County Outdoor Agriculture Classroom
Haywood County Consolidated School System
Grant Amount: $150,000.00
Area Served: Haywood
Soil Health for Farmland Preservation
NC Foundation for Soil And Water Conservation Inc
Grant Amount: $200,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Harnett Agricultural Center Educational Kitchen
County of Harnett
Grant Amount: $130,000.00
Area Served: Harnett
Promoting Local Beekeeping in NC
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.
Grant Amount: $263,860.00
Area Served: Statewide
Agricultural Education Program Improvement Grant
The North Carolina Agricultural Foundation Inc.
Grant Amount: $311,400.00
Area Served: Statewide
NC Real Time Network Upgrade
NC Department of Public Safety/Emergency Management
Grant Amount: $50,000.00
Area Served: Bertie, Forsyth, Lenoir
Caswell County Farmers Market
Town of Yanceyville
Grant Amount: $500,000.00
Area Served: Caswell
Connecting farmers to wholesale markets
Working Landscapes
Grant Amount: $251,440.00
Area Served: Statewide
Certified NC Christmas Tree Seed
North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services
Grant Amount: $50,000.00
Area Served: Statewide
Northeastern Agriculture Complex Facility Improvements
Northeastern High School Agricultural Complex Elizabeth City Pasquotank County Public Schools
Grant Amount: $145,152.00
Area Served: Pasquotank