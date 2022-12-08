Team FlaxNFT.com Surya Chowdhury- CEO of FlaxNFT.com awarding Sophia, Humanoid Robot Anjana Basnet- COO of FlaxNFT.com speaking at the ETM 2022 Media Stage ETM 2022 Main Stage Presenting the Metaverse Influencer Award

FlaxNFT.com- A Catalyst For Incubation And Growth Of The Blockchain Industry

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FlaxNFT.com- Exploring the future of Gaming and NFT's at Enter The Metaverse ETM2022

London is still reeling after the hugely successful 2-day conference, Enter The Metaverse – ETM2022 partnered with FlaxNFT.com. Industry giants like Meta, Microsoft, Binance, Polygon, Shopify, Sandbox, and more came together to share their views on challenges, innovations, and opportunities of Metaverse and Web 3.0 integration into gaming, NFT and AI.

FlaxNFT.com is a leading decentralized NFT marketplace offering more than buying and selling NFTs. The features include Staking, Pooling, Launchpad, Mystery Box, and much more. FlaxNFT.com is located at the center of the London NFT community, creating unique opportunities and events and supporting cutting-edge Web 3.0 projects with the necessary infrastructure, support, and tools for development, marketing, and community building. This project took over a year for an international tech team of 16 experts.

FlaxNFT.com has created a catalyst for incubation, rapidly growing an expansive network of diverse partners. Recent partnerships with Wizzkid Billionaire Club (WKBC) and Tech Circus show a clear direction of where FlaxNFT.com is headed. While consistently strengthening existing relationships, FlaxNFT.com is always open for new partnerships that are aligned with the company's ethos, which is transparency, integrity, growth, community, and innovation.



Enter The Metaverse ETM2022 was the crafted vision of Luke Reed, the Managing Director of Tech Circus, an independent company that produces educational events for the digital tech community. The metaverse-focused conference took part at the heart of Central London in the square mile. This event gathered many industry leaders, innovators, and prominent speakers from around the globe to discuss the future of e-commerce, the Metaverse, and web 3.0, share their insights, inspire, motivate and help create solutions with a broader audience.

Amongst the VIPs and speakers were Surya Chowdury of FlaxNFT.com, Ben Geortzel, CEO of Singularity.net, James Lawton from Chainlink Labs, Dr Christina Yan Zhang, CEO of Metaverse Institute, as well as representatives from Animoca Brands, Polygon, Microsoft and many others. The event space constantly buzzed with 800 attendees around the two auditoriums and two media stages. The inspiring speakers and panels, as well as sponsors/partners, allowed the community a real chance to network, make connections and get more educated about Metaverse brands while discovering potential ways of working together.

The music stage, sponsored by FlaxNFT.com, featured the humanoid robot Grace, performing with live musicians, including Ben Geortzel and the Jam Galaxy band. The attendees had the extraordinary opportunity to experience the Metaverse firsthand, create their digital passes, and even listen to the unique, extraordinary guest Sophia AI (of Hanson Robotics Ltd), in a question-and-answer press conference.

Surya Chowdhury- CEO of FlaxNFT.com

FlaxNFT.com, was founded by Surya Chowdhury, who is also the CEO of Shine Academy https://shine.academy/

Not only is he a successful tech entrepreneur, but he also has a vast experience as a blockchain developer. Surya's vision is to support the NFT/ Metaverse/ Gaming and Web3 industry and help it expand globally, making it accessible to the majority around the globe.

FlaxNFT.com presented the "Metaverse Influencer Award" to the impactful industry influencers and entities for their invaluable contribution to the Metaverse Community alongside the world-renowned social humanoid robot Sophia.

Surya says, "I was privileged to have the great honor of presenting the first ever FlaxNFT.com "Metaverse Influencer" Award at ETM2022 to the Humanoid Social AI, aka Sophia. Her constant contribution to the Metaverse has motivated communities as a pioneer of a brand-new, leading-edge frontier in the marketplace. It was truly monumental for my team at FlaxNFT.com and me.

I want to encourage users to explore the unique features like Staking, where you deposit your NFT assets and receive rewards over time."

Anjana Basnet- COO of FlaxNFT.com

The Chief Operating Officer, Anjana Basnet, managed FlaxNFT.com at ETM2022. Anjana says, "It was an overwhelming experience seeing a strong female representation in the NFT/Gaming space. I strive to showcase more female entrepreneurship in the NFT and gaming arena, which is why I have created a strong support group on WhatsApp, HerBlockchain, later to be a platform to encourage more powerful women speakers. I am also extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to interview Grace, the AI robot at ETM2022. I am incredibly proud of my invaluable team members working alongside me throughout the event. As a young female from Nepal, my focus is also to introduce the immense potential of Nepalese art/talent, not limited to visual art, in our NFT marketplace.

Lucyna Okhrem – Head of Compliance at FlaxNFT.com, says, "ETM2022 was an extremely productive conference which enabled gaming companies to explore opportunities to work with FlaxNFT's Launchpad feature"

Balbir Judge - Investor Relations

"What a superb opportunity for many Metaverse/Gaming/NFT and Web3 entrepreneurs to share ideas and thoughts to move and educate the community and the industry. This is a brilliant moment for capital raising to occur when the industry is still in its early stages. It was evident that as a result of this event, many opportunities are now being realized and having a marketplace that has NFT and gaming as well as pool and Staking is a unique proposition in the industry.



Enter The Metaverse ETM2022

“The major gratitude goes to the community itself who are eager to learn, engage and build the new world of Metaverse!”

- Surya Chowdhury

Founder/CEO- FlaxNFT.com