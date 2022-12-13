Submit Release
Aki Technologies Wins Two Platinum MarCom Awards with Stacy’s Pita Chips

The personalized advertising company wins for Best Video/Audio and Best Strategic Communications for work with Stacy's (a PepsiCo brand)

Stacy’s partnered with Aki to reach consumers with hyper-personalized advertisements. Aki’s dynamic personalization technology enabled us to elevate the scale and reach of the campaign.”
— Marie Tsang, Portfolio Media Manager at PepsiCo.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aki Technologies, an Inmar Intelligence company and the leader in moment marketing and personalized advertising, was named the winner of two awards. The company won Platinum for Best Video and for Best Strategic Communications for its work on a national brand campaign with Stacy’s.

“Stacy’s partnered with Aki to reach consumers with hyper-personalized advertisements during the moments they were identified as being most receptive,” said Marie Tsang, Portfolio Media Manager at PepsiCo. “Aki’s dynamic personalization technology enabled us to elevate the scale and reach of the campaign, while ultimately providing value to consumers."

“At Aki, we help brand partners understand their audiences and the most receptive moments to reach them,” said Risa Crandall, SVP of CPG & BevAlc Strategy and Sales at Aki Technologies. “The level of personalization we provide really boosts campaign results; our work with Stacy’s demonstrates that personalized creative drives significantly stronger performance.”

For these awards, there were more than 6,000 entries from throughout the United States, Canada, and 43 other countries. Platinum Winners are recognized for their excellence in terms of quality, creativity, and resourcefulness. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. A list of Platinum and Gold winners can be found at www.marcomawards.com.

