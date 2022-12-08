KC-46 Pegasus arrives at Ramstein

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, based at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 2, 2022. The aircraft and crew arrived to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Copper Arrow Exercise, which improves overall readiness, while simultaneously solidifying operational relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)