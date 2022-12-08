Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,392 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,207 in the last 365 days.

KC-46 Pegasus arrives at Ramstein

A U.S. Air Force KC-46 Pegasus from the 916th Air Refueling Wing, based at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, taxis at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 2, 2022. The aircraft and crew arrived to support U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces Africa Copper Arrow Exercise, which improves overall readiness, while simultaneously solidifying operational relationships with NATO Allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

You just read:

KC-46 Pegasus arrives at Ramstein

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.