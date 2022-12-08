908th Operations Support Squadron Welcomes New Commander

The commander of the 908th Airlift Wing’s Operations Group, Col. Shane Devlin, transferred command of the 908th Operations Support Squadron from Lt. Col. Terence O’Grady to Lt. Col. Jeffrey Randall during a Change of Command ceremony, Dec. 3 at Maxwell Air Force Base.

O’Grady served the 908 AW as the Chief of Tactics for the 357th Airlift Squadron and 908 OSS director of operations prior to taking command of the Squadron. He is a Master Navigator with more than 6,000 flying hours, including nearly 800 combat hours, in the B-52 and C-130 supporting multiple contingencies, such as: Operation Desert Strike, Operation Noble Eagle, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

Before coming to the 908th in 2002, Randall served in the Army National Guard at Fort Rucker, Alabama, where he gained experience flying helicopters. This experience is what Devlin said makes Randall the perfect choice to lead the squadron through the wing’s transition to a helicopter flight training wing.

“Colonel Randall has over 400 hours of helicopter (flying) time in the Alabama National Guard,” Devlin said. “Moving forward, knowing the mission we are about to undertake, he has that experience and that background of what we’re looking for to move the OSS in the right direction.”

In addition to his experience flying helicopters, Randall is an experienced fixed-wing pilot, having logged more than 400 combat-hours in the C-130, supporting multiple contingencies, such as: Operation Joint Forge/Endeavor, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, Operation Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom Sentinel and Coronet Oak.

Randall spoke briefly after assuming command, thanking several individuals for their mentorship, and set the example of what a transformational servant leader is by stating that he will work for those he will lead.

“We have to work in order to give you everything you need to be able to do your job,” he said. “That’s my goal as we move forward.”

Randall earned his commission in the U.S. Army National Guard in April 1997 through ROTC. He has vast military and civilian experience, qualifying in more than 10 different aircraft. He is also master pilot with more than 4,200 flying hours and 600 instructor hours between the C-130H and UH-60.

Randall has served in many roles at the 908th, most recently as the Director of Operations for the 908 OSS. He has also served within the 908 OG as an Aircrew Life Support Officer, Chief of Current Operations and Chief Scheduler.