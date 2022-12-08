Kid's Campus Donates Children Books to Project ECHO Homeless Shelter
During National Children Book Week, Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center encouraged parents & children to bring children books to donate to the homeless shelter.DUNKIRK, MARYLAND, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During National Children Book Week, in November, Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center encouraged parents and the community to bring books to the Storyteller’s Hour and the books would be donated to the children in the homeless shelter at Project ECHO. With the help of storytellers, such as Mike Evans, Sheriff of Calvert County, MD; Alicia Adams, State Community Leader; Lori Heron, Executive Director of Project ECHO Homeless Shelter and Rose Crunkelton, Dunkirk Attorney, Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center collected more than 100 books that were presented to Project ECHO.
“We are so thankful and appreciative of this generous donation” said Mrs. Lori Heron, Executive Director of Project ECHO Homeless Shelter. This donation will allow us to rotate some of the older books in the children’s library and replenish them with the newer ones!”
In 1992 the Ecumenical Council of Calvert County formed a task force to start a Homeless shelter: the Ecumenical Council for the HOmeless. Project ECHO, Inc. was incorporated as a 501(c)3 non-profit and in 1993 the emergency shelter opened with 16 beds. Currently, the shelter, ECHO House, has 38 beds divided among family suites and dorm-style bedrooms. Project ECHO houses men, women and children for up to 90-days. Their program is completely free and offers many supplemental programs that enable their clients to become healthier, happier, more self-sufficient people. During their time in ECHO House all of their men, women and families are encouraged and assisted in their pursuit of housing, employment and education. Every resident receives personalized case management throughout their stay. Clients are assisted with referrals to employment and education programs as well as to health and wellness professionals. Through community support, Project ECHO is able to provide food, clothing, and toiletries for every resident and in many cases, for their former residents as well.
“On behalf of our parents, children, storytellers and staff, we are so very grateful to be able to assist the children at Project ECHO”, said Mrs. Yomi Badmus-Mumuni, Director of Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center. “It was our pleasure and we look forward to assisting Project ECHO in anyway that we are able in the future.”
Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center is located 35 minutes south of Washington, DC and 30 minutes south of Annapolis, Maryland in the affluent area of Dunkirk, Maryland. Since 2006, Kid’s Campus Early Learning Center believes that building a strong foundation for children is the key to educational success.
