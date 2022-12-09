The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network Launches In-Person Networking Mastermind Events
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, a company specializing in real estate investing, has recently launched in-person Networking Mastermind events. These events will be held at luxury sites throughout the nation. The event program will mix new and seasoned investors with targeted training to ensure everyone will have a great time and leave fulfilled. The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network only books the best locations with ample amenities for its networking events. These events will help people network with other like-minded individuals and learn methods of real estate investment and developing passive income streams.
"We've developed the most comprehensive, effective, and powerful coaching and networking solutions on the market. There are no courses to buy or download. No online classes. No fluff. We focus on shaping your mind and changing your life trajectory towards a life of thinking big and retiring early," said Travis Hanson, founder of the Real Estate Investor Network. "Our Networking Mastermind events will help people build their net worth through networking with other successful investors."
About: Founded by Travis Hanson in Lubbock, Texas, the Real Estate Investor Retreat Network specializes in helping people master real estate investing to develop a passive income stream that unlocks the lives of their dreams. The company places a focus on the saying, "your network is your worth," and works hard to help investors achieve their financial goals through networking. The Real Estate Investor Retreat Network puts clients in a position to grow their network and meet people and investors who will encourage them to take the steps necessary to level up in significant ways.
About the founder: Travis Hanson is a highly successful real estate investor who has achieved the ultimate goal of real estate investors: the freedom of time.
Travis is an experienced real estate attorney, real estate investor, real estate agent, and real estate broker. In 2010 he began investing in real estate and, at one time, owned over 650 units that consisted of single-family homes, multi-family homes, and apartment complexes.
Travis has vast knowledge within the real estate market in general, real estate investing, real estate sales, and management of successful businesses.
His experience includes involvement in over $350,000,000 worth of real estate transactions. Before investing in real estate, Travis spent eight years as a corporate attorney. He is actively involved with his new Endowed Scholarship at the Texas Tech University School of Law, the Travis R. Hanson Family Endowed Scholarship, designed for students with an entrepreneurial spirit. This Endowed Scholarship is awarded annually to deserving law students who show a strong desire to use their law school education to pursue nontraditional entrepreneurial legal careers.
For more information about the Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, go to www.reiretreatnetwork.com or see more on Instagram @texasentrepreneur
Travis Hanson
For more information about the Real Estate Investor Retreat Network, go to www.reiretreatnetwork.com or see more on Instagram @texasentrepreneur
