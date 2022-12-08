DYRS Seeks Art and Technology Applicants for Youth Programming

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

December 8, 2022

CONTACT:

Dr. Turnesha Fish – 202-294-1061; [email protected]

(Washington, DC)—The Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) seeks applicants from the art and technology industries to apply and submit proposals for innovating DYRS services. Selected entities seeking funding will receive awards of approximately $40,000 each.

The deadline for all grant applications is January 6, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Applications must be submitted by email to [email protected].

For applicants in the art sector, DYRS seeks proposals that provide an outlet for addressing emotional and/or problem behaviors through artistic opportunities that focus on enhancing youth problem-solving skills, self-esteem, sense of purpose, and other methods to foster resiliency.

For applicants in the technology sector, DYRS seeks proposals that introduce youth to skills such as 3D design and printing, coding, digital photography, robotics, social media management, game design, etc.

DYRS will fund selected applicants from high-performing organizations to conduct art or technology-focused programs in DYRS Achievement Centers on weekdays after school for youth ages 14 – 21. All submissions should reflect accurate expenses expected to be incurred during the extent of their program.

The projected start time for selected grantees to begin programming is the first week of February 2023.

Applicants are encouraged to attend a virtual pre-application meeting on Thursday, December 15th, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Applicants interested in attending this session should send a message to the following email address [email protected].

Please include the name and address of your organization and the representative attending the virtual session in the email. DYRS will also provide updates via the website regarding applications. Monitor the Doing Business with DYRS section on DYRS’s website for event updates.

For questions about the Achievement Center Programming Initiative and to view the completed Request for Applications (RFA), visit Achievement Center Programming Initiative - PLC RFA.

You can also visit DYRS’s website to learn more about other funding opportunities.

ABOUT DYRS: The District of Columbia’s Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) is the District’s juvenile justice agency. DYRS improves public safety by allowing court-involved youth to become more productive citizens by building on the youths’ and families’ strengths in the least restrictive, most homelike environment consistent with public safety. DYRS seeks to incorporate best practices and promising approaches to creating the nation's best strength-based, data-driven juvenile justice agency.