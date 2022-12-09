April Dávila, Award-winning Author, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

April Dávila

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- April Dávila, Award-winning Author, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity,” expresses DeRose. “We're honored to include April Dávila into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose.

April Dávila received her master's degree in writing from the University of Southern California. She is a member of the Squaw Valley Community of Writers and a past resident at the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony. Her blog, at www.aprildDávila.com, was recently listed by Writer's Digest as one of the 101 Best Websites for Writers. A fourth-generation Californian, she lives in La Cañada Flintridge with her husband and two children. She is a practicing Buddhist, half-hearted gardener, and occasional runner. 142 Ostriches is her first novel. Dávila is a meditation teacher certified by the Greater Good Science Center at the University of California Berkeley. After realizing how much meditation helped her in her writing career (and her life) she decided to share what she had learned so that others might benefit. When she's not writing or meditating you can usually find her hanging out with her kids or watching a movie with her filmmaker husband.

The Scribbling Buddha is Dávila’s weekly online newsletter where “most of the content is about books, writing, and mindfulness, but she reserves the right to share just about anything that grabs her interest. Above all, this is a space to be playful with words."

Dávila and her colleague Paulette Perhach together founded “A Very Important Meeting,” described as “an online space to strengthen your focus with mindfulness meditation and prioritize your writing among like-minded creatives. Concentration, productivity, and community: the essential building blocks of a thriving writer’s life, right there on your calendar.” Recently, her and Perhach partnered to classes through Hugo House, named for American poet and English professor Richard Hugo, who rose from humble, difficult beginnings in the region. Based in Seattle, Washington, Hugo House is a haven for writers, poets, and “those who prize the written word.”