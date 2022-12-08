A Safe Place Receives the SBB Research Group Foundation Grant

A Safe Place received a $5,000 grant from the SBB Research Group Foundation, which awards monthly grants to support impactful organizations.

CHICAGO (PRWEB) December 08, 2022

Based in Lake County, Illinois, A Safe Place, a nonprofit organization, provides comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. The organization offers a continuum of care that addresses all aspects of abuse, from identifying root causes to creating and maintaining a safe environment for its survivors.

Among its many program offerings, A Safe Place provides community education and prevention programs, emergency services, housing, therapy and counseling, intervention, and other essential services. The organization supports individuals across Lake County, Cook County, southern Wisconsin, and surrounding areas. Overall, A Safe Place serves over 24,000 individuals per year.

"It is time for all of us to get involved," said Damaris Lorta, A Safe Place's Chief Development Officer. "We need the entire community to stand up and support programs that fight domestic violence." Funding from the SBB Research Group Foundation will help A Safe Place continue providing its services.

"A Safe Place provides essential support to vulnerable people in our community," said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For more information about A Safe Place, visit https://asafeplaceforhelp.org/

The Foundation encourages any 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization to apply for a grant at sbbrg.org/apply-for-grant. Donations are awarded to different organizations monthly.

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that supports ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. SBB Research Group LLC, a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven, established the SBB Research Group Foundation to further its philanthropic mission. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

