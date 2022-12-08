Erin Flynn, Owner of Acclaimed Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

Erin Flynn, Founder of Erin Flynn Jewelry

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn, Owner of Acclaimed Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose.

As a custom jewelry designer/maker for over twenty years, Erin’s first line of jewelry was sold in local boutiques and featured in national fashion and pop culture magazines such as People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. Having taken a multi-year hiatus to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin went to work at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before re-launching her jewelry line with collections that represent her elegant and timeless style, but with a modern take on traditional designs.

Recently featured in the 74th Primetime Emmys Awards, Forbes Magazine, Houston Weddings, US Weekly, E! Online, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and others, Flynn draws her greatest inspiration from making custom jewelry accessible to a wider audience, taking someone’s vision and making it come alive in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. Flynn also works as a stylist who takes a holistic approach to her clientele's accessory needs, helping them imagine, design, and create a well-considered jewelry wardrobe that reflects their personal style, interests, and passions, working with them every step of the way.