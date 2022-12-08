Abundance Asset Management Launches 506C Fund With a Mission to Safely Outperform the Market
Abundance Asset Management has unveiled the Abundance Asset Management Fund, a 506C fund that applies the Abundance Strategy.
Our strategy is designed to generate consistent cash flow while preserving capital and minimizing risk, a great fit for accredited investors looking for a low-risk, high-yield investment option.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abundance Asset Management, domiciled in Lewes, Delaware is a financial services company dedicated to helping accredited investors maximize their returns through diversified, low risk investments, has launched the Abundance Asset Management Fund, a 506C fund that uses the Abundance Strategy.
The Abundance Strategy is a carefully-crafted options selling strategy that generates passive cash flow while hedging against market risk with a mission to outperform the stock market. With a simple strategy that uses the market’s volatility to generate alpha, Abundance Asset Management maintains a 50%/50% cash-to-equity position on a single diverse stock, the Invesco QQQ. This strategy does not require the stock to rise in price in order to generate cash flow, and is able to generate a positive return in a multitude of market conditions.
We couple this with our tax planning strategy available through a partnership with Sabur Private Wealth Management to maximize investor returns.
Abundance Asset Management is an ESG-compliant actively managed fund. The fund is available to accredited investors only, with a minimum investment of $50,000.
“We are very excited to launch the Abundance Asset Management Fund,” says Chris Perkins, CEO of Abundance Asset Management. “Our strategy is designed to generate consistent cash flow while preserving capital and minimizing risk. This fund will be a great fit for accredited investors who are looking for a low-risk, high-yield investment option.”
For more information about Abundance Asset Management and the Abundance Asset Management Fund, please visit www.abundanceassetmanagement.com or call Dylan Clark at 562-549-1747 or e-mail info@abundanceassetmanagement.com
This material does not constitute an offer or a solicitation to purchase securities. An offer can only be made by the Private Placement Memorandum (PPM). This document is an informational summary of the prospective investment opportunity only. The PPM and its exhibits contain complete information about the Fund and the investment opportunity. This presentation has been prepared to summarize such information for prospective investors in the Fund. The information contained herein is not a substitute for an investor’s complete review of all of the information attached to the PPM as part of their own due diligence regarding this investment opportunity and its suitability for their investment portfolio.
“Invesco” and "QQQ" are registered trademarks of their respective companies. Abundance Asset Management is not affiliated with either company and the use of these trademarks does not imply endorsement by either company.
