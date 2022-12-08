Roberts & Roberts Law Firm Offers Free Rides Home Again to Prevent Drunk Driving this Holiday Season

Roberts & Roberts - Personal Injury Lawyers

This Year, Roberts & Roberts Is Making the Service Even Easier to Use

TYLER, TEXAS, US, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roberts & Roberts law firm will again provide free rides home to prevent drunk driving this holiday season. The campaign—called “The Ride is on Us”—will offer residents of Tyler and Longview free rides home from Friday, December 9, 2022, through Sunday morning, January 1, 2023.

To offer this free service to the community, Roberts & Roberts is partnering again with the Tyler Car Service and Yellow Checker Cab of Longview. To make the service even easier to use, Roberts & Roberts has created an easy-to-remember phone number that will connect callers with their local ride service: (903) 333-RIDE (7433).

Randy Roberts started this annual safety campaign in Tyler more than 15 years ago to prevent drunk driving accidents during the holiday season. His son and law partner, Justin Roberts, has since expanded the campaign to serve the residents of Longview and extended it throughout the holiday season.

Justin Roberts stated, “We are encouraged to see so many people use this free community service each year. Each person who uses this service is helping make the roads safer for all of us.” Randy Roberts encouraged people to use this free community service: “If you need it, the ride is still on us. Please use this service, so people don’t need to use ours.”

As a personal injury law firm, Roberts & Roberts has sponsored community safety campaigns over the last 30 years, encouraging the use of infant car seats, seatbelts for older children and adults, and designated drivers for those who consume alcohol.

For more information about this season’s “The Ride is on Us” campaign, residents of Tyler and Longview are encouraged to visit the law firm’s website at https://www.robertslawfirm.com.

About the Firm:

Roberts & Roberts is a personal injury law firm with offices in Tyler, Longview, and Dallas, Texas. The firm has been recognized in national news programs and magazines, including TIME and Newsweek, for helping people injured by unsafe practices and products.

Randell C. Roberts is Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He holds the highest rating (“AV”) from the Martindale-Hubbell attorney rating service and is included in its Bar Register of Preeminent Lawyers.

Justin C. Roberts is an attorney representing clients across the country in personal injury matters. Several legal organizations have recognized him as a “Top 40 Under 40” attorney, including The National Trial Lawyers, The American Institute of Trial Lawyers, and The American Academy of Attorneys.

