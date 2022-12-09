Newark’s Very Own Developer and Restaurateur Adenah Bayoh’s Week-Long “Breakfast For Dinner” Giveback
The established restaurateur is giving back to the community with her “Breakfast for Dinner” events December 2022
I think it's very important for us as local entrepreneurs to know the depth of the issues and challenges facing the communities we do business in.”NEWARK, NJ, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adenah Bayoh, the owner of several successful restaurants in Newark, Irvington, and Paterson, NJ, is shutting them down for one week this December to give back to the community she serves. The week-long "Breakfast for Dinner" giveback will take place December 12 -16, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
— Adenah Bayoh
Bayoh will be utilizing her various IHOP locations in Northern NJ to give back to the community that she does business in. Alongside her team and community partners, Bayoh will provide attendees with hot meals, including pancakes, french toast, bacon, sausage, eggs, and hot chocolate. Donated gift items such as books and toys will also be included for the women and their children attending. For her Broad Street location, Bayoh has partnered with reentry programs to support formerly incarcerated mothers that are getting acclimated with their children. She is excited to be able to give back to her community in this way and hopes that it will help bring people together and brighten up their holiday season.
“Giving back is important to me because I was once a child that was given a hot meal when I was in need. I think it's very important for us as local entrepreneurs to know the depth of the issues and challenges facing the communities we do business in. I hope I can inspire some young girl in this room to know that she too can have an impact in her community” - Adenah Bayoh
The event will also include a host of notable guest speakers, and the event schedule will be as follows:
- IHOP Irvington - Monday, December 12th, 2022 (1212 Springfield Avenue)
- IHOP Bergen St. - Wednesday, December 14, 2022 (109 Bergen Street, Newark)
- IHOP Paterson - Thursday, December 15, 2022 (301 Main Street)
- IHOP Broad St. - Friday, December 16, 2022 (915 Broad Street, Newark)
Bayoh continues to use her work to impact underserved communities across New Jersey positively. Her work in the communities she serves is more than a business venture; it is a means to improve and empower urban communities.
For more details about Adenah Bayoh, visit her website, click here.
ABOUT ADENAH BAYOH
Adenah Bayoh embodies the American dream. At age 13, she escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia, immigrated to the United States, and is now one of the most successful entrepreneurs in her home state of New Jersey. Inspired by her grandmother, who owned a restaurant in Liberia, Adenah is now the owner of 7 restaurants, including 4 IHOP franchises in northern New Jersey. She opened her first IHOP in Irvington Township, New Jersey, at the age of 27, making her one of the youngest franchisees in the country at that time. Because of the success of this flagship location, along with her other business ventures, she is the second largest employer in Irvington. In late 2017, Adenah launched Cornbread, her first independent fast casual, farm-to-table, soul food restaurant, which she co-founded with fellow entrepreneur Zadie B. Smith. They recently opened their second Cornbread in downtown Newark. Additionally, in keeping with Adenah’s mission of bringing high-quality food and services to urban communities, she launched her latest restaurant concept, Urban Vegan, in downtown Newark in late July.
Marilyn Remo
Tene Nicole Creative Agency
+1 646-244-2140
email us here