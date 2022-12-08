La'Chris Jordan, Award Winning Director & Writer, Chosen One of L.A.’s 100 Most Fascinating People for 2022

La'Chris Jordan

“We're honored to include La'Chris Jordan into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- La'Chris Jordan, Award Winning Director & Writer, wins the Best of Los Angeles Award- “100 MOST FASCINATING PEOPLE IN LOS ANGELES - 2022”, according to Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for the Best of Los Angeles Award community.

The “Best of Los Angeles Award” community was formed eight years ago and consists of over 7,800 professional members living and working in Southern California. It celebrates the best people, places, and things in Los Angeles with the slogan “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

"The mission of the community is to celebrate the best of Los Angeles, and allow its community members to connect with other members who share the highest standards of quality and integrity," expresses DeRose.

La’Chris Jordan is a Los Angeles-based playwright, writer/director, and story analyst. An alum of the 2021 BIPOC Writers Fellowship and the Stowe Story Labs, La’Chris is known for writing female-led historicals, gritty dramas, and gun-sling westerns such as PINEY RIDGE, ROSES IN THE WATER, THE SOFTWALKERS, and POE’S DISCIPLE. Her pilots, shorts, and features have placed in over 30 screenwriting competitions and labs including the Academy Nicholl for Screenwriting (Top 10%), Sundance Episodic Lab, MACRO Episodic Lab, and the Austin Film Festival. Recently, La’Chris wrote, directed, and produced her debut short, JANUARY 14TH, which was the Official Selection of 75+ film festivals and 50+ award wins and nominations.

Founded in 2006 by writer/director La’Chris Jordan, DiverseCinemadb.com’s mission is to promote the work of diverse directors, writers, actors, producers, and technical crew. As an online movie database of films from the Black and African Diaspora, users can view hundreds of big-budget and independent films, TV movies, documentaries, classics, and notable foreign films from the 1920s and beyond. For more information visit www.diversecinemadb.com.