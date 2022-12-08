The Great Alaskan Bowl Company Releases New Details on Winter Holiday Gifts and the Changing Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Great Alaskan Bowl Company in Fairbanks, Alaska just released a new blog about winter’s approach and winter holiday gifts available at the store. As winter’s approach brings Alaska into peak darkness, things begin changing in and outside of the store.
The store has recently been updated by adding three large light-up snowflakes to the exterior of the building. And store employees are prepping their quarterly subscription box – the winter solstice gift box which contains goodies and treasures to bring warmth during the cold winter months.
In addition to the changing of seasons and the skies growing darker, The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is also offering many holiday-themed treats and boxes for this holiday season.
In store or online, customers can find children’s gift boxes stuffed with toys, goodies, and other treasures tailored to suit the age of any child. And customers can also customize their boxes if they wish. And while boxes are a great gift to give for those wishing for a piece of Alaska, The Great Alaskan Bowl Company also has plenty of customizable holiday gift bowl sets – good for all ages.
The sweet gift bowls come packed with brownie mix, honey sticks, chocolate bars, and everything that could possibly satisfy a hearty sweet tooth. And holiday bowls can also be engraved to customize for a friend or loved one.
Don’t forget to look out for hand-stitched Christmas ornaments from Calico Cache, along with other holiday bowl sets such as the Baker’s bowl and Coffee Enthusiast bowl sets. Each bowl is customizable. And don’t forget to grab a stand to show off these handcrafted Alaskan birch bowls.
The Great Alaskan Bowl Company is going through a seasonal change just like everyone else. Located in Fairbanks, Alaska, if you’re interested in bringing home an authentic piece of Alaska while helping to support over 200 small businesses in Alaska and across North America, visit The Great Alaskan Bowl Company by navigating to their company website here.
Emily Berriochoa
