Project Mushroom Attracts 30K People to Build a Better Twitter
Project Mushroom is designed to reclaim power from the scorched earth policies of billionaires on a warming planet. It is a safe place for creators and their communities to share ideas.”MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project Mushroom has officially released its beta version to a portion of its 30,000-person waitlist in the midst of Twitter’s downward spiral.
— Eric Holthaus
People are unsure of what to do about the climate and they are seeking a place to connect and discuss options, to move from despair to action. Enter Project Mushroom.
“Project Mushroom is designed as a refuge for people seeking a safe place to coexist and organize with other justice-seeking folks,” says Founder and organizer Eric Holthaus.
“We are building it out of necessity because billionaires are co-opting our shared spaces and that is antithetical to the kinds of work that has to be done daily to build momentum for rapid progress on climate change."
Project Mushroom’s goal is to create a place that promotes connection, mutual aid, and transformative action at a critical moment in history – centered in joy, justice and action. A place where harassment and bigotry cannot thrive.
People are paying attention.
• In just three weeks the platform has bolstered a waitlist of 30,000 people.
• Over 300 creators joined the beta to contribute and are eager to bring their dedicated audiences of more than 3.2 million followers from across the internet and the planet.
• High profile activists are already jumping on board. BoingBoing, Opt Out, and Dame Magazine have recently covered Project Mushrooms’ mission to create a complete social community ecosystem and Bill McKibben and has been buzzing about where the platform is headed.
“We are entering a new stage of organizing on social media and we need spaces like Project Mushroom, so that our networks and digital infrastructure are not wholly at the mercy of billionaires,” said prominent justice organizer and podcast host, Kelly Hayes.
Within the beta platform there have been more than 10,000 daily interactions since launching in November, including posts from high profile scientists and activists like Ada Monzon and Jacquelyn Gill, working across grassroots organizing, environmental justice & more. Users are talking about topics like renewable energy, sustainable solutions & development, climate education & awareness, grassroots movements, social justice, policy, and more.
In order to ensure community safety & that all aspects of their design and development phase are reflected, they are running a Kickstarter that has already generated more than $125K from over 1,600 backers in just three weeks.
Eric Holthaus
Project Mushroom
