TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2022

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2022.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in November 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 25 in November 2021. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2022 decreased 59% compared to the previous month, and were down 90% compared to November 2021. The total number of financings in November 2022 was 36, compared with 25 the previous month and 60 in November 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in November 2022, compared with two in the previous month and 16 in November 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in November 2022 increased 7% compared to the previous month, but were down 57% compared to November 2021. There were 104 financings in November 2022, compared with 67 in the previous month and 138 in November 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Issuers Listed 1,797 1,790 1,751 New Issuers Listed 12 10 25 IPOs 11 9 21 Graduates from TSXV 0 1 3 Issues Listed 2,475 2,468 2,423 IPO Financings Raised $40,864,900 $14,841,200 $2,328,258,567 Secondary Financings Raised $468,971,131 $1,204,571,469 $2,479,445,842 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,747,102 $47,761,200 $436,147,496 Total Financings Raised $513,583,133 $1,267,173,869 $5,243,851,905 Total Number of Financings 36 25 60 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,029,692,989,027 $3,823,583,567,293 $4,098,383,716,196

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % change New Issuers Listed 111 204 -45.6 IPOs 88 152 -42.1 Graduates from TSXV 15 32 -53.1 IPO Financings Raised $2,022,698,139 $10,420,546,133 -80.6 Secondary Financings Raised $14,144,754,201 $27,126,930,332 -47.9 Supplemental Financings Raised $2,068,628,545 $5,864,303,293 -64.7 Total Financings Raised $18,236,080,885 $43,411,779,758 -58.0 Total Number of Financings 406 585 -30.6 Market Cap Listed Issues $4,029,692,989,027 $4,098,383,716,196 -1.7

TSX Venture Exchange **



November 2022 October 2022 November 2021 Issuers Listed 1,926 1,922 1,899 New Issuers Listed 8 2 16 IPOs 5 2 9 Graduates to TSX 0 1 3 Issues Listed 2,032 2,030 2,011 IPO Financings Raised $1,578,647 $417,850 $70,656,617 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $100,860,935 $210,904,987 $177,743,941 Supplemental Financings Raised $283,037,032 $150,541,625 $644,211,413 Total Financings Raised $385,476,614 $361,864,462 $892,611,971 Total Number of Financings 104 67 138 Market Cap Listed Issues $72,487,835,668 $70,120,926,395 $101,455,114,372

Year-to-date Statistics



2022 2021 % Change New Issuers Listed 99 133 -25.6 IPOs 79 88 -10.2 Graduates to TSX 15 32 -53.1 IPO Financings Raised $178,550,826 $259,652,485 -31.2 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $1,388,658,809 $3,386,065,880 -59.0 Supplemental Financings Raised $3,939,955,959 $6,472,982,260 -39.1 Total Financings Raised $5,507,165,594 $10,118,700,625 -45.6 Total Number of Financings 1,052 1,519 -30.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $72,487,835,668 $101,455,114,372 -28.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised) (1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol Arrow Canadian Advantage Alternative Class ACAA BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund ARKG BMO ARK Innovation Fund ARKK BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund ARKW CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund CGBN CI Global Investment Grade ETF CGIN Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF DXDB Faraday Copper Corp. FDY Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF IDEF.B Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF IDIV.B Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund MPY Picton Mahoney Fortified Core Bond Fund PFCB

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol AXE2 Acquisitions Inc. AXET.P Bradda Head Lithium Limited BHLI Caplink Ventures Inc. CAPL.P Galaxy Ventures Inc. GXY.P Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc. GCV.P Goldstorm Metals Corp. GSTM Mustgrow Biologics Corp. MGRO POCML 7 Inc. POC.P

