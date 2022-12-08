Submit Release
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2022

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2022.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in November 2022, compared with 10 in the previous month and 25 in November 2021. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2022 decreased 59% compared to the previous month, and were down 90% compared to November 2021. The total number of financings in November 2022 was 36, compared with 25 the previous month and 60 in November 2021.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440 

TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in November 2022, compared with two in the previous month and 16 in November 2021. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in November 2022 increased 7% compared to the previous month, but were down 57% compared to November 2021. There were 104 financings in November 2022, compared with 67 in the previous month and 138 in November 2021.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Toronto Stock Exchange

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Issuers Listed

1,797

1,790

1,751

New Issuers Listed

12

10

25

IPOs                                                                

11

9

21

Graduates from TSXV

0

1

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,475

2,468

2,423

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$40,864,900

$14,841,200

$2,328,258,567

Secondary Financings Raised

$468,971,131

$1,204,571,469

$2,479,445,842

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,747,102

$47,761,200

$436,147,496

Total Financings Raised

$513,583,133

$1,267,173,869

$5,243,851,905

Total Number of Financings                        

36

25

60

Market Cap Listed Issues                            

$4,029,692,989,027

$3,823,583,567,293

$4,098,383,716,196

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% change

New Issuers Listed                                        

111

204

-45.6

IPOs

88

152

-42.1

Graduates from TSXV

15

32

-53.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$2,022,698,139

$10,420,546,133

-80.6

Secondary Financings Raised

$14,144,754,201

$27,126,930,332

-47.9

Supplemental Financings Raised

$2,068,628,545

$5,864,303,293

-64.7

Total Financings Raised

$18,236,080,885

$43,411,779,758

-58.0

Total Number of Financings

406

585

-30.6

Market Cap Listed Issues

$4,029,692,989,027

$4,098,383,716,196

-1.7

 

TSX Venture Exchange**

November 2022

October 2022

November 2021

Issuers Listed                                                 

1,926

1,922

1,899

New Issuers Listed

8

2

16

IPOs                                           

5

2

9

Graduates to TSX

0

1

3

Issues Listed                                                  

2,032

2,030

2,011

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$1,578,647

$417,850

$70,656,617

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$100,860,935

$210,904,987

$177,743,941

Supplemental Financings Raised

$283,037,032

$150,541,625

$644,211,413

Total Financings Raised

$385,476,614

$361,864,462

$892,611,971

Total Number of Financings                        

104

67

138

Market Cap Listed Issues

$72,487,835,668

$70,120,926,395

$101,455,114,372

 

Year-to-date Statistics

2022

2021

% Change

New Issuers Listed                      

99

133

-25.6

IPOs

79

88

-10.2

Graduates to TSX

15

32

-53.1

IPO Financings Raised                                  

$178,550,826

$259,652,485

-31.2

Secondary Financings Raised (1)

$1,388,658,809

$3,386,065,880

-59.0

Supplemental Financings Raised

$3,939,955,959

$6,472,982,260

-39.1

Total Financings Raised

$5,507,165,594

$10,118,700,625

-45.6

Total Number of Financings                        

1,052

1,519

-30.7

Market Cap Listed Issues

$72,487,835,668

$101,455,114,372

-28.6

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1)      Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a  treasury and secondary basis

 

TMX Group does not guarantee either the completeness or the accuracy of this information. The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and you agree not to rely upon the information contained in this media release for any trading, business, or financial purposes.  By using this media release, you expressly agree to the condition that TMX Group assumes no liability or responsibility for any errors or inaccuracies in this media release.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during November 2022:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

Arrow Canadian Advantage Alternative Class 

ACAA

BMO ARK Genomic Revolution Fund

ARKG

BMO ARK Innovation Fund

ARKK

BMO ARK Next Generation Internet Fund

ARKW

CI Global Bond Currency Neutral Fund

CGBN

CI Global Investment Grade ETF

CGIN

Dynamic Active Discount Bond ETF

DXDB

Faraday Copper Corp.

FDY

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF

IDEF.B

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF

IDIV.B

Mulvihill Premium Yield Fund

MPY

Picton Mahoney Fortified Core Bond Fund

PFCB

 

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name

Company Symbol

AXE2 Acquisitions Inc.

AXET.P

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

BHLI

Caplink Ventures Inc.

CAPL.P

Galaxy Ventures Inc.

GXY.P

Golden Star Capital Ventures Inc.

GCV.P

Goldstorm Metals Corp.

GSTM

Mustgrow Biologics Corp.

MGRO

POCML 7 Inc.

POC.P

 

About TMX Group X

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, and Trayport which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

