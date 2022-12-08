Wellthy And Point32Health Launch Collaboration to Support Caregivers

NEW YORK, Dec. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellthy, the market-leading solution for caregiving support, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan , both Point32Health companies, are collaborating to help commercial members* better manage their caregiving responsibilities.



Through this new program, commercial members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan's fully-insured health plans throughout New England will now have access to Wellthy, the market-leading solution for caregiving.

Wellthy's robust digital experience, personalized concierge support, and burgeoning community will provide Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan members with direct access to new tools and services for greater support and navigation as caregivers. Pairing this program with traditional health plan services illustrates a continuous commitment to support health plan members with a wide array of evolving needs to improve their overall health and well-being.

In addition to its fully-insured health plan members, the Company has also signed on to deliver these services to each employee, as a new well-being benefit for every Point32Health colleague beginning in 2023.

"With an aging population that is living longer and has more complicated care needs, tens of millions of Americans are being thrust into caregiving roles. This caregiving crisis is taking a huge toll on people's well-being, finances, and careers," said Wellthy CEO and co-founder, Lindsay Jurist-Rosner. "Offering caregivers the right support is critical to helping them reduce stress, save money, and stay engaged in their work. Point32Health is leading the way by providing access to Wellthy."

A 2022 Pivotal Ventures study found that the average caregiver spends 45 hours per week on unpaid care, on top of their full-time job. Forty percent of family caregivers report feeling isolated and unsupported and 60% report sacrificing their own ambitions and wellbeing to care for a loved one. One third of all US workers have left a job due to caregiving responsibilities.

With Wellthy, individuals and families have access to a Care Dashboard which acts like a project management tool to keep all planning and resources in one place. Families are connected with dedicated Care Coordinators and specialized Care Advisers to help them tackle the administrative and logistical tasks of caring for the ones they love, including themselves. Families can also access Wellthy Community, an expert-moderated peer network where caregivers can share and connect with others who are experiencing similar challenges.

"By providing Wellthy to our health plan members, we will be able to help them alleviate the taxing elements of caregiving to keep them present and active in the workforce, and improve their overall health and well-being," said Peter Bell, Director of Commercial Strategy & Innovation at Point32Health. "Wellthy's distinct care model addresses meaningful gaps in today's caregiver resources and provides more immediate benefits to our employer clients and members," said Bell.

Starting on January 1, 2023, fully-insured (commercial) members of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, will be able to use Wellthy to help care for themselves or a loved one, even if the person they are caring for is not on their current health plan – at no additional cost. With Wellthy, these members will gain valuable support and resources across several areas of care and life stages including medical, financial, housing, in-home, legal, and social/emotional considerations.

The Company hopes to broaden access of this program to all health plan members in the future.

Unpaid family caregivers provide 90% of long-term care in the US and are an essential, yet often invisible, workforce. This collaboration represents an opportunity for health plans to provide an extra layer of hands-on assistance for family caregivers, fill gaps in their ecosystem, and improve member health.

*Excludes members of Tufts Health Direct.

