A Pink & Green Christmas, on December 8th on Bell Fibe TV1

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Is In, the award-winning comedy about a fictional dysfunctional women’s prison in Hamilton, Ontario, premieres its Christmas episode, A Pink & Green Christmas, on December 8 on Bell Fibe TV1.

Veteran Canadian actress Jayne Eastwood (My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Hey Lady!) is a special guest star in the Pink Is In Christmas episode, playing the mother of prison warden Morgan Dungworth, portrayed by Elley-Ray Hennessy.

“It was such a joy to work with Jayne Eastwood in this festive episode,” says Hennessy. “She is a legend in Canadian theatre, film and television and we were tickled pink to have her on set.”

Eastwood’s character, Mabel Dungworth, visits Chatsworth Prison on Christmas Eve in the form of a ghost along the lines of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Her daughter, Warden Morgan Dungworth, is somewhat of a Scrooge who never allows the prisoners at Chatsworth to celebrate the season.

The Pink Is In Christmas episode also features show regulars Natasha Bromfield as LaShawndra the Therapist, Trish Rainone as the prisoner Top Dog and Kim Lombard as prison CEO Pip Barnett.

Pink Is In was nominated for the 2022 ACTRA Series Ensemble Award and has won several awards on the film festival circuit. Season 3 of the series will begin airing on Bell Fibe TV1 next Spring.

