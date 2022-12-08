TAMPA BANKRUPTCY ATTORNEY PRESENTED AT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF CONSUMER BANKRUPTCY ATTORNEYS ANNUAL MEMBER WORKSHOP
Attorney Robert Geller Shared Thoughts on Protecting Certain Types of Assets and Marketing a Bankruptcy Law FirmTAMPA, FL, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tampa Bay bankruptcy attorney Robert Geller recently presented at the 2022 National Association of Consumer Bankruptcy Attorneys Annual (NACBA) member workshop in San Juan.
The seminar covered two separate matters:
1. How bankruptcy can affect a personal injury case and things a debtor can do to keep some or all of the proceeds
2. Methods to market a bankruptcy practice
He shared advice on obtaining video testimonials from satisfied clients, writing a book on personal injury, and making your bankruptcy clients aware of this other area of the practice.
The NACBA Annual Member Workshop took place in late November in San Juan.
Since 1991, the Law Offices of Robert M. Geller, P.A., has focused on bankruptcy matters. They have helped thousands of clients make a fresh financial start. Their team includes attorneys and support staff who care about each and every client.
They are a complete consumer rights practice and offer all legal services related to consumer rights and bankruptcy. This includes protecting you from creditor threats, as well as helping you file and protect your consumer rights. The Geller team works with both individuals and businesses considering bankruptcy.
The NACBA has devoted its energy to protecting and enhancing the rights of consumer bankruptcy debtors by getting involved in legislative efforts to change the Bankruptcy Code. The organization educates, advocates, litigates and offers consumer assistance for those considering bankruptcy. The organization recently led efforts in Congress to enact mortgage modification legislation
