Provider Alert - COVID-19 Boosters


Contact:
 Communications Office
 NewsMedia@flhealth.gov
 850-245-4111

Tallahassee, Fla. — As the federal government makes new boosters for COVID-19 available, the Florida Department of Health reminds health care providers to adequately inform their patients of all possible outcomes associated with the COVID-19 vaccines and to remain up-to-date with the current literature related to these vaccines.

Based on the currently available data, Florida’s Surgeon General does not recommend the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children and adolescents or the mRNA vaccines for males ages 18 to 39 because the risks likely outweigh the benefits at this point in the pandemic.

We encourage parents, guardians, and caretakers to stay informed and make the best decisions for their loved ones.

Vaccine ordering information for health care providers is available on Florida SHOTS.

 

