This 17-Year-Old’s Multinational Company Improves Customer Loyalty For Small Businesses
Led by 17-year-old Ronit Randhawa, PunchPie's marketing program has become one of the first choices for SMBs looking to gain loyal customers.
My hope is for PunchPie to build stronger connections between businesses and their customers. I want customers to feel excited over earning rewards from their favorite restaurants, stores, and shops.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 17-year-old Co-Founder and CEO Ronit Randhawa has led PunchPie to become one of the first choices for small and medium-sized businesses looking to acquire and retain new customers. Based in San Jose, California, US, PunchPie recently reached over 100,000 users and 100 businesses across 25 cities globally with operations in India, Ukraine, New Zealand, Netherlands, and more. PunchPie's all-in-one marketing solution empowers businesses to grow their reach and increase their customer retention through rewards programs, discounts, and promotions available to users on the PunchPie mobile app.
— Ronit Randhawa
Ronit is currently a senior at Silver Creek High School and has been passionate about entrepreneurship since he was a young child. He's been involved in numerous start-ups and has worked to develop his own products and services since he was 14. Ronit’s passion and entrepreneurial instincts led him to revive the obsolete PunchPie, a product that had initially been founded by his father, Sunit Randhawa. Ronit revolutionized the product, redesigning the entire mobile app and website to better fit the needs of SMBs. Ronit began by initially marketing the venture to local businesses in his community but soon expanded his operations to different countries as he sold the product to small businesses during his spare time on vacations. As PunchPie grew, he began hiring interns to help with marketing and managing the mobile and web app.
With over $10 million in transactions involving PunchPie and a growing number of employees, Ronit plans to take PunchPie to the next level as he searches for investor support. “I’m confident that PunchPie will be a great asset to the global business community,” said Ronit. “Alongside expanding operations across the globe and hiring more employees, I plan to begin looking for investor support soon.” The mobile app's growing user base means more capital is required to hire employees and maintain the product.
When asked about how his outlook on PunchPie's regional success, Ronit said that while he enjoyed the significant growth, the most gratifying aspect was the "heartening impact [he] left on [his] community. The product [he] rebuilt was found to be ten times more effective than traditional marketing methods, battling the sixty percent customer-loss rate after first visits. The businesses in [his] community found a greater rate of customer retention using PunchPie, all while at no cost for the first few months." Ronit considers his biggest success to be the positive influence he left on his peers as he strives to ingrain the same ambition and initiative he has into other students.
About PunchPie:
PunchPie is an American multinational information technology company founded in 2013 and based in Cupertino, California, United States that offers personalized loyalty programs to businesses and operates an online rewards mobile application. PunchPie's all-in-one marketing solution empowers businesses to grow their reach and increase their customer retention through rewards programs, discounts, and promotions available to users on the PunchPie mobile app. PunchPie provides individual users with effortless management of their rewards and subscriptions and displays new and exciting live deals every day.
To learn more, visit www.punchpie.com.
Ronit Randhawa
PunchPie
info@punchpie.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other