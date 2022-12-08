Cranberry Sweets & More Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In “Mint Meltaways”

Company Announcement

December 6, 2022, Cranberry Sweets & More of Coos Bay, Oregon is voluntarily recalling its 4 and 8 ounce packages of “Mint Meltaways” candies because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Mint Meltaways were distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington and sold nationwide through mail orders since September 21, 2022 to date.

The affected product is packaged in clear cellophane bags, net wt. 4oz and 8 oz. and has no UPC. The front label is read “Mint Meltaways” and the back label is read “Heirloom Mint Meltaways”. The affected product is marked with lot #032123 on the bottom.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Peanut Butter Meltaways product was mis-labeled as Heirloom Mint Meltaways and peanut was not declared on finished product label. The firm’s subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process. The process has been corrected and the company has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased the affected “Mint Meltaways” are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-527-5748 between 9am and 5:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.