Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,377 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,095 in the last 365 days.

Cranberry Sweets & More Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In “Mint Meltaways”

Company Announcement

December 6, 2022, Cranberry Sweets & More of Coos Bay, Oregon is voluntarily recalling its 4 and 8 ounce packages of “Mint Meltaways” candies because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have allergies to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled Mint Meltaways were distributed to retail stores in Oregon and Washington and sold nationwide through mail orders since September 21, 2022 to date.

The affected product is packaged in clear cellophane bags, net wt. 4oz and 8 oz. and has no UPC.  The front label is read “Mint Meltaways” and the back label is read “Heirloom Mint Meltaways”. The affected product is marked with lot #032123 on the bottom.

No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Peanut Butter Meltaways product was mis-labeled as Heirloom Mint Meltaways and peanut was not declared on finished product label.  The firm’s subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging process.  The process has been corrected and the company has instituted additional safety checks and corrective actions.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

Consumers with a peanut allergy who have purchased the affected “Mint Meltaways” are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-527-5748 between 9am and 5:30pm PST, Monday-Friday.

Company Contact Information

Consumers:
 1-800-527-5748

You just read:

Cranberry Sweets & More Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In “Mint Meltaways”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.