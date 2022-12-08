Dothan Housing Makes History and Wins Four Awards at AAHRA Conference 2022
(Left to Right) Samuel P. Crawford, President & CEO of Dothan Housing and Dr. Michael C. Threatt, Senior VP & COO of Dothan Housing
2022 Alabama Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (AAHRA) ConferenceDOTHAN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staff members of the esteemed Dothan Housing Authority (DHA), a public housing agency (PHA), had the honor of attending the 2022 Alabama Association of Housing and Redevelopment Authorities (AAHRA) Conference. The culmination of the luau-themed conference left little to be desired, as the City of Dothan’s PHA obtained a historic four awards for the agency. DHA celebrates receiving Executive Director of the Year, Maintenance Employee of the Year, Website of the Year, and Publication of the Year!
President and CEO of Dothan Housing, Samuel P. Crawford, was awarded the Executive Director of the Year Award—a true career accomplishment. The former fire chief of 20 + years was instrumental in imploring technological advancements and completing site developments for the organization in partnership with his Senior VP and COO, Dr. Michael C. Threatt. The agency’s digital transformation includes the usage of Adobe® software and MRI HAPPY® software, a tool used to develop an online application process streamlining the process for thousands of Wiregrass metropolitan residents.
In a historic move, the AAHRA conference named Dothan Housing’s Annie Doris Thomas as Maintenance Employee of the Year. Thomas’s career spans over 20 years with the housing agency as one of the first women to ever be a member of her department. The former nurse holds her position as the first-ever female Vacancy Prep Technician in the highest regard. With 13 years of renovation experience, she continues to offer her expertise to Dothan Management Group and has successfully trained a significant portion of its current maintenance team members.
In a strategic move within its digital transformation process, Dothan Housing partnered with Brooks and Jeffrey Marketing Incorporated to develop a website worthy of the AAHRA Website of the Year award. Over the past year and a half, the website has taken a new shape, bringing the agency’s innovative minds to the forefront. The Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) application is available online. Landlord partners can use the payment standards maps to calculate potential payments and estimated contract totals. The site now maintains a Board and Staff Portal and a public information page for upcoming meetings.
Lastly, the agency swept up Publication of the Year for its development of the Purpose 2025: Strategic Plan FY 2022-2024. This document is the agency’s brainchild and took intentional effort from DH Employees, Executive Team Members, and Board Members, all under the leadership of President and CEO Crawford and Senior VP and COO Dr. Threatt. Months after its conception, the document was placed into a comprehensive publication format by Communications Department member Leah Gunn marking a new level of capability and agency growth for Dothan Housing.
Dothan Housing is honored to have brought these awards home to the Wiregrass Metropolitan Area and can’t wait to unveil its future projects as it moves to increase awareness and offer solutions for affordable housing. For more information on Dothan Housing’s agency plans and community events, visit www.dothanhousing.org.
