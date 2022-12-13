‘What’s Bugging Me’ Debuts on Ricochet

What's Bugging Me on the Ricochet Network and Apple Podcasts

Silicon Valley Sage Vivek Wadhwa on Elon Musk, Wealth Wizard Ed Butowsky on FTX Bellyflop

Nothing can destroy us unless we let it.” — Dennis Kneale

NEW YORK, NY, U.S., December 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new podcast is up on the Apple and Ricochet platforms, and some listeners’ lives may never be the same.

That’s a joke, of course… kind of.

“What’s Bugging Me” features anchor Dennis Kneale, a self-described “ink-stained wretch” and maverick journalist who spent 25 years at The Wall Street Journal and Forbes, then six years as an anchor on CNBC and Fox Business Network. Since then he has been a writer, media strategist, and crisis advisor.

The new podcast will focus on business & investing, politics and the media—and what the media are ignoring or getting wrong. It also will address more personal “internal affairs”: how to lose weight, get better sleep, and recover from personal loss. Kneale has written in The Wall Street Journal about the sudden death of his father on Dennis’s 14th birthday and how the loss shaped his life. “Nothing can destroy us unless we let it,” he says.

“What’s Bugging Me” debuted on the Ricochet.com platform on Dec. 1, and it posts a new episode every Thursday. The weekly pod will be forward-looking, analytical and predictive. In the opening show, Yuri Vanetik, a California-based Republican donor and lawyer, predicts Ukrainians might turn to surprise terror attacks on Russian soil next.

In the second episode of “What’s Bugging Me,” two guests make strong arguments on recent events. Vivek Wadhwa, a Silicon valley author, advisor, academic, and entrepreneur, talks about Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter and the fallout since then. You can watch video on the Ricochet channel on YouTube by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TypiWI56qk

Wealth advisor Ed Butowsky, a 20-year veteran of Wall Street who has overseen hundreds of millions of dollars in Other People’s Money, talks about the #FTX financial collapse and where investors should put their money in these volatile times. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday, Dec. 12, charged by the U./S. with fraud, conspiracy, and money laundering.

“What’s Bugging Me” is available on the Ricochet platform and on Apple Podcasts.

“Wherever people listen to us, I ask them to please subscribe and give us a five-star rating on iTunes—so others who might like it can find it, thanks to your thumbs-up,” says Kneale. He says he wants "What's Bugging Me" to be like "a nice weekend read."

Silicon Valley Sage Vivek Wadhwa on Elon Musk's Takeover of Twitter