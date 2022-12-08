Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Takes Action to Shut Down Massive Moving Scam

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody today filed a legal action against three individuals, two holding companies and multiple fraudulent moving brokerage businesses doing business under a variety of names, including Gold Standard Moving and Storage. According to Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection investigation, the businesses acted as a common enterprise to deceive more than 400 Floridians into believing the company professionally handled moving services and promised to provide refunds if anything went wrong. Instead, the companies hired third parties to complete the moving services at subpar quality and refused to provide refunds.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “The defendants promised top-quality moving services, but instead provided shoddy work, higher-than-advertised prices and loads of headaches for people simply trying to relocate. We are taking legal action to shut down this moving scam and recover funds for the hundreds of consumers harmed by this company’s deceptive practices.”

At various times, Gold Standard and the other defendants held out to consumers as Executive Van Lines, Imperial Moving Group, National American Van Lines, Razor Van Lines, Simple Path Moving, Spartan Moving and Storage, United American Moving and Us Pro Moving and Logistics—constantly changing names to dodge bad reviews. According to Attorney General Moody's complaint, these companies advertised top-quality moving services to consumers and claimed to complete the moving process with in-house professionals. After consumers paid large upfront fees required by the company, third-party movers were employed instead of the professionals promised. These third-party contractors often tried to negotiate new prices—even though the consumer already signed an agreement at a specified price. Reports from consumers described the third-party movers as unprofessional, often driving unmarked moving trucks or those available to the public for rent. The defendants also allegedly claimed to offer refunds for unhappy customers, but never paid the refunds.

To view the complaint, click here .

Attorney General Moody’s complaint against Gold Standard and its affiliates adds to the growing list of actions taken to stop moving companies that attempt to prey on consumers through deceptive and unfair business practices. Attorney General Moody’s Consumer Protection Team recently received a national award for shutting down multiple moving scams. These actions led to approximately $27 million in fines and restitution against approximately 19 different moving firms, including a trial judgment for more than $21 million. For more information on the national recognition, click here .

To learn how to avoid moving scams, view Attorney General Moody's Scams at a Glance: On the Move brochure that contains helpful tips and red flags. For more information, click here .