Brookfield Man Sentenced in Aggravated Assault Case

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office announced that William Pine, 52, of Brookfield, Vermont was sentenced today on two felony counts of Aggravated Assault and one misdemeanor count of False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer. After a contested hearing in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division, Mr. Pine was sentenced to 18 months to 10 years to serve, with credit for approximately 4 months of in-patient treatment.

In April 2022, an Orange County jury found Mr. Pine guilty of attempting to cause serious bodily injury to two individuals on October 7, 2019, by using a gun to shoot into their car while they were inside at the intersection of Stone Road and Route 64 in Williamstown. The jury also found Mr. Pine guilty of providing false information to a law enforcement officer when he denied firing a weapon into the car during an interview with Vermont State Police. At the time of the incident, Mr. Pine was a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department; Mr. Pine was off duty when the incident occurred.

Aggravated Assault is a felony carrying a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in jail and a $10,000 fine. False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer is a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

The Court ordered Mr. Pine to serve concurrent sentences of 17 months to 9 years and 6 months on each Aggravated Assault charge. Consecutive to those sentences, the Court ordered Mr. Pine to serve 1 month to 6 months on the False Information to a Law Enforcement Officer charge. The Court ordered Mr. Pine to begin serving his sentence forthwith.

Last modified: December 8, 2022