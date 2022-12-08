ALTUMINT CLOSES ACQUISITION OF AUTOMATED TRAFFIC SAFETY ENFORCEMENT DIVISION OF REKOR SYSTEMS, INC.
Altumint's acquisition of Rekor Systems, Inc.’s Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement (ATSE) division expands footprint and accelerates growth.
The addition of these valued customers reinforces our commitment to, and significantly expands our footprint in, our home state here in Maryland.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumint, Inc. (Altumint), a provider of turnkey, AI-enabled visual technology solutions to improve traffic safety conditions, announced today it has closed its acquisition of Rekor Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: REKR) Automated Traffic Safety Enforcement (ATSE) division. The acquisition increases Altumint’s scale, expands its portfolio of law enforcement solutions, and opens new opportunities to serve communities in Maryland and New York.
— Tom Bouchard
Tom Bouchard, Altumint’s CEO believes, “The addition of these valued customers reinforces our commitment to, and significantly expands our footprint in, our home state here in Maryland. This acquisition also better positions Altumint to expand into new states like New York. We look forward to a long relationship with these new customers, and continued, accelerated growth”.
With the support of its new investors, Capitol Meridian Partners, Altumint will continue to pursue acquisitions as part of its strategic growth plan to become an industry leader in the traffic and public safety software and technology sectors.
About Altumint, Inc.
For more than 15 years, Altumint has been a trusted partner to law enforcement, local governments and communities across the country, providing turnkey, AI-enabled visual technology to improve traffic safety conditions. Founded in 2005 out of a NASA aerospace engineering company, Altumint is 100% USA-owned and operated with headquarters in Lanham, Maryland. To learn more about what Altumint is doing to keep citizens and law enforcement safe, please visit our website: https://altumint.ai.
About Capitol Meridian Partners
Capitol Meridian Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm founded in 2021 to invest at the nexus of government and commercial markets. Capitol Meridian Partners is focused on investment opportunities in the aerospace & defense, government and business services, and related software and technology sectors where it believes it can utilize its network of industry veterans curated over 25+ years of its principals’ experience to drive significant value creation. The firm partners with founders and management teams to bring thoughtful, strategic resources to each investment opportunity. For more information on Capitol Meridian Partners, please visit: https://capitolmeridian.com/.
Kate Smith
Altumint, Inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn