Kontrolmatik Technologies establishing operations in Colleton County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Kontrolmatik Technologies, via its subsidiary Pomega Energy Storage Technologies, today announced plans to build a 3 gigawatt-hour (GWh) capacity lithium-ion battery factory in Colleton County. The company’s $279 million investment will create approximately 575 new jobs.

Founded by Kontrolmatik Technologies in 2022, Pomega Energy Storage Technologies is a manufacturer and integrator of battery energy storage systems (BESS). BESS can be paired with renewable energy installations or can serve as standalone systems to support existing energy grids. BESS offers a variety of existing grid support functions including increasing grid efficiency, providing grid stabilization, lowering the cost of electricity to consumers or supplying backup power during outages.

Located in the Colleton Industrial Campus, near Walterboro, Pomega Energy Storage Technologies’ new facility will not only manufacture lithium-ion battery cells, but will also produce the modules and other elements of the company’s containerized energy storage solutions. The factory’s 3GWh capacity will exclusively target the grid-scale energy storage market.

Operations are expected to begin in 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Pomega Energy Storage Technologies team should visit the company’s website.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We are very excited to locate our flagship factory in South Carolina, and we appreciate the warm welcome we have received everywhere we’ve gone throughout the state. South Carolina was very clear in expressing their commitment to attracting top global technology and manufacturing companies to their state, and we are convinced that we will accomplish great things with the state’s support. In particular, the exceptional vocational training programs provided by South Carolina’s community colleges will afford us access to the trained, skilled workers required for modern technological manufacturing.-Kontrolmatik Technologies and Pomega Energy Storage Technologies Chief Executive Officer Bahadir Yetki

“Pomega Energy Storage Technologies will offer industry-leading energy storage solutions for the nation, produced locally in South Carolina’s Lowcountry. The company’s commitment to our state and our people is a testament to South Carolina’s workforce solutions for advanced, high-tech talent. We’re proud to be home to this innovative company and look forward to building our relationship for many more years to come.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina is proud to welcome Pomega Energy Storage Technologies to Colleton County. Our state is committed to growing its innovative, high-tech and advanced manufacturing footprint, as our people and existing supplier network consistently produce world-class products. The lithium-ion battery cells and BESS products produced by Pomega Energy Storage Technologies have the potential to change the energy industry around the country, and South Carolina is proud to play a role.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are elated that Kontrolmatik Technologies has selected Colleton County to locate its first U.S. based lithium-ion battery factory. A project this size will have a huge impact on our community and our local economy. The jobs created by this project will improve the quality of life for our citizens and will attract new residents to our community. As chairman of county council, I look forward to working with the management team from Kontrolmatik Technologies and Pomega Energy Storage Technologies to ensure a smooth transition.”-Colleton County Council Chairman Steve Murdaugh

“SouthernCarolina Alliance congratulates Pomega Energy Storage Technologies on choosing Colleton County for their manufacturing location, and we congratulate Colleton County on the announcement of 575 new jobs. We appreciate Pomega Energy Storage Technologies’ commitment to our workforce and our communities, and we look forward to supporting their operations and success.” -SouthernCarolina Alliance Chairman Marty Sauls

FIVE FAST FACTS