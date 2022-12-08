Submit Release
Governor Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags Statewide to Half-Staff in Honor of Huntingdon County, Lehigh County Firefighters

Governor Tom Wolf today ordered the commonwealth flag to fly at half-staff at the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex and all commonwealth facilities statewide in honor of three firefighters who have died in the line of duty this week.

The order honors Kurt Keilhofer of the Mapleton Fire Department in Huntingdon County, and Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris of the New Tripoli Fire Department in Lehigh County.

Keilhofer died Tuesday, December 6, after he was struck while responding to a vehicle accident in Union Township.

Gruber and Paris died Wednesday, December 7, after they became entrapped in a burning house near Tamaqua in Schuylkill County.

The commonwealth flag shall be lowered immediately, until the time of their interments which have not yet been set. All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

The United States flag shall remain at full staff during this tribute.

