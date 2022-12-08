Craftbot stands out from the 3D printer competition with its latest addition: the Craftbot Flow Wide XL 3D printer
The international 3D printer leader’s latest addition is the large print area, which can work almost from edge to edge thanks to the single head
Our FLOW Wide XL printer can be widely used for the production of tooling components and auxiliary parts, which essentially evolves the model to become a semi-professional industrial printer.”HUNGARY, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hungarian-based 3D printer manufacturer Craftbot continues to revolutionize the industry by highlighting their latest 3D printer model: the FLOW Wide XL, which features one of the largest print volume capabilities and working areas among FDM desktop printers in the market today. Craftbot has been on the forefront of change and their latest 3D printer fits well into the new portfolio of services Craftbot is offering industrial companies.
— Gábor Gajdátsy, Chief Technology Officer, Craftbot
The ability to print in larger formats marks a boost to creativity and efficiency. For those business that rely on large-scale printmaking, the larger format - Craftbot Flow Wide XL desktop 3D printer provides a versatile solution to your production needs without the need to invest in a costlier full-industrial additive manufacturing system. With key additions such as the distribution of heat on the print bed and the extrusion system's setup and throughput of filament, this can make the difference between waiting hours versus days for a print.
“Our goal is always to lead change in the 3D industry and we continue to do that. We are excited to share that with our new FLOW Wide XL more possibilities exist,” said Gábor Gajdátsy, Chief Technology Officer, Craftbot. “The printing area is already large enough that it can be widely used for the production of tooling components and auxiliary parts, which essentially evolves FLOW Wide XL model to become a semi-professional industrial printer.”
Since its humble beginnings as a startup in Hungary eight years ago, Craftbot has earned a first-class reputation for their manufacturing reliability and easy-to-use desktop 3D printer systems. The multiple award-winning CraftBot 3D printers have set the industry standard for quality and performance for both beginners and advanced users.
The key driver of Craftbot’s success in developing user-friendly, reliable printers is listening and innovating based on customer feedback to continuously improve the value offering. This led to their CraftBot Plus model being awarded by 3D Hubs as the Best Plug N’ Play 3D Printer consecutively for 2016, 2017, and 2018 and to the creation of one of the largest build volume Plug and Play printers, the Flow Generation IDEX XL.
Over the years, their 3D printing solutions have improved cost efficiency, simplified processes through rapid local manufacturing, and shortened the supply chain as more parts and prototypes are printed locally in a shorter timeframe.
With their state-of-the-art complete product line-up at competitive prices, Craftbot has experienced exponential growth, particularly towards solving real-world issue for various top-tier medical, educational and even space technology companies they have partnered with.
For futher details on the new Craftbot Flow Wide XL, visit https://craftbot.com/products/craftbot-flow-wide-xl
About Craftbot Ltd. (formerly CraftUnique)
Craftunique is a developer and manufacturer of desktop 3D printers and of the new Craftbot Flow Generation with manufacturing in Budapest and offices in the United States, Canada and UK. Founded in 2014, the company has developed over ten award-winning 3D printers and has sold over 16,000 units worldwide. CraftUnique's innovative and entrepreneurial DNA has earned it a spot among the top 3D printer manufacturers in the world. With more than 45 sales partners worldwide, CraftUnique offers a complete 3D printing solution through its hardware, accessories, software, filament and support services. The Craftbot 3D printers are known for being user-friendly, reliable and high-quality products with a 5-year warranty. For more information, visit www.Craftbot.com
