Craftbot stands out from the 3D printer competition with its latest addition: the Craftbot Flow Wide XL 3D printer

Craftbot's FLOW Wide XL printer Craftbot's Official Logo

The international 3D printer leader’s latest addition is the large print area, which can work almost from edge to edge thanks to the single head

Our FLOW Wide XL printer can be widely used for the production of tooling components and auxiliary parts, which essentially evolves the model to become a semi-professional industrial printer.” — Gábor Gajdátsy, Chief Technology Officer, Craftbot