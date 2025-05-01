Education Matters More Than Ever: Newton’s Grove School to Open New Etobicoke Primary Campus for September 2025

Newton's Grove School Logo Newton's Grove School Team Press Conference NGS Etobicoke Campus Announcement

In a Time of Uncertainty, Education Matters More Than Ever: Newton’s Grove School to Open New Primary Campus in Etobicoke for September 2025

When it came to our attention that an amazing space at Bloor & Kipling was available, we were very quick to explore it as a real opportunity to meet the needs of families in the Etobicoke community.” — Gabrielle Bush, Director from Newton’s Grove School

MISSISSAUGA, CANADA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newton’s Grove School is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new Primary Campus in Etobicoke to serve the local community beginning in September 2025.Located at 3962 Bloor Street West, the new campus will serve students from Preschool (PK) through Grade 3, laying the foundation for a lifetime of learning. This innovative and welcoming facility will reflect Newton’s Grove’s educational philosophy — “Classrooms that Think” — with spaces purposefully designed to ignite curiosity, inspire deep thinking, and foster community.The expansion into Etobicoke ensures families have access to high-quality, affordable education that is closer than they think, with an emphasis on academic excellence, the arts, and athletics from the earliest years.“What we know is that many families with young children want a school close to home, a school within a very short drive or even within walking distance,” said Gabrielle Bush, Director from Newton’s Grove School from a recent press conference to share the announcement. “When it came to our attention that an amazing space at Bloor and Kipling became available, we were very quick to explore it as a real opportunity to meet the needs of families with young children in the Etobicoke community.”Key features of the new Etobicoke campus include bright, inviting classrooms filled with natural light, flexible learning environments designed to engage young minds, and small class sizes that support enriched, balanced programming. The campus will also foster a nurturing, close-knit neighbourhood-school atmosphere, creating a strong sense of community where every child feels supported and inspired to grow.For over 40 years, Newton’s Grove School has established itself as a leader in private education in the Mississauga region, for students from JK to Grade 12. By setting high standards and maintaining small classes, the school individualizes its approach and provides the enrichment students need. By melding traditional expectations of regular homework and disciplined studies with the latest research, lessons are dynamic and engaging, preparing students for future success.For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com Note to media: Additional quotes, interviews and school tours can be arranged upon request.About Newton’s Grove SchoolFounded in 1977 under the original name Mississauga Private School, Newton’s Grove School was the first private school in Mississauga serving students from Peel, Etobicoke, Toronto, Woodbridge, Oakville and Vaughan. Newton’s Grove has an over 45-year legacy of providing superior, well-balanced programming and experiences for students from JK to Grade 12. Small class size ensures that students receive the attention and support they need to achieve their very best, setting them up for success in university and in life. Newton’s Grove School was designed and built with extraordinary features that equip students with the optimal learning environment. We maintain a consistent rate of 100% university acceptance in some of the world’s most top tier universities, both within Canada and internationally. For further information about Newton’s Grove School, visit www.newtonsgroveschool.com

