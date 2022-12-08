United States Color Cosmetics Market to Reach USD 15,477.5 Mn by 2030 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States Color Cosmetics Market is forecast to record a rise in revenue from US$ 10,823.0 Mn in 2021 to US$ 15,477.5 Mn by 2030. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.
Color cosmetics are pigments intended to improve look, and are widely utilized in nail and lip products as well as eye and facial makeup. Companies that make cosmetics are increasingly spending more money on both virtual and physical technology to provide consumers with attractive items.
Market Influencing Factors
The increase in demand for face makeup and nail products and social media impact are the main drivers of the expansion of the U.S. color cosmetics industry. The acceptance of upscale makeup and nail products, and the popularity of nail art, are driven by rising consumer income, shifting behavioral patterns and lifestyles, and an increase in women's knowledge of personal care items.
Additionally, the emergence of K-beauty in the U.S. presents a significant possibility for the U.S. color cosmetics industry. K-beauty products are experts in offering serums, essences, ampoules, and masks that may be tailored to a person's precise skincare requirements and preferences.
However, factors including a lack of knowledge about the ingredients in color cosmetics restrain the market's expansion during the course of the projection period. Women are more susceptible to side effects such as dry or oily skin, clogged pores, eye infections, allergic reactions, and cancer since they are less aware of the dangers of cosmetic bleaching products.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic had minimal effect on the U.S. color cosmetics industry, which maintained a linear growth pattern throughout the pandemic's critical phase. Customers' increased attention to beauty and wellness activities and social media's growing importance as a major marketing channel where companies and consumers can participate in real-time interaction are the two key drivers influencing the market's present trend. The delivery of cosmetic products to millions of customers who were confined to their homes because of COVID-19 regulations was another important function of the internet distribution channels.
Segmentation Summary
In 2021, on the basis of color additives, the inorganic segment dominated the United State color cosmetic industry with a share of 60%. This is because they are widely used in the market and are less expensive than organic alternatives. On the other hand, the organic segment will experience the highest annual rate and will reach the opportunity of US$ 800 Mn during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030. This is owing to the growing demand for chemical-free cosmetics as people are becoming interested in affordable, healthy items.
In 2021, in terms of application, the face-makeup segment held a lucrative share of 4.7% in the United State color cosmetics industry, and the segment will reach a revenue of US$ 2000 Mn by 2024. This is owing to the growing consciousness of consumers in beauty trends and bettering their lifestyles. On the other hand, the hair color products segment will notice the highest CAGR of 4.1% throughout the prediction years due to the increasing number of new brands in the marketplace.
In 2021, in terms of distribution channels, the offline segment led the United States market with a share of 60% due to its comfortable buying procedure for consumers. On the other hand, the online segment will record an annual growth rate of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030 owing to the widespread use of social media and the accessibility of product doorstep delivery.
Leading Competitors
The prominent companies in the U.S. color cosmetics market are:
Tach, LLC
Anastasia
Patrick Ta
Beautycounter
Milk Makeup
Blinc
Melt cosmetics
Danessa-Myricks beauty
Makeup by Mario
Freck Beauty
Jouer cosmetics
Grande cosmetics
Josei Maran
Hourglass
JLO beauty
ILIA beauty
Other Prominent Players
Recent Developments by these Players
In Oct 2022, Dundas and Anastasia Beverly Hills created a gender-neutral makeup line with the intention of complementing rather than concealing the complexion. The first batch of Dundas Enhancers products, which go by that name, will go on sale in the first several months of 2023.
In Jan 2022, Josei Maran released a trio of niacinamide-infused argan cleansing oils, pineapple enzyme pore-clearing cleansers, and argan milk clean skin cleansers that may melt away makeup, replenish hydration, and calm the skin.
In March 2021, Launched by Milk Makeup, the sunny skin tint SPF30 is a three-in-one product that combines sunscreen, face oil, and skin tint in a clickable rollerball applicator. It comes in 14 different hues.
In December 2020, Melt cosmetics released Red 0, a 100% vegan red lipstick that uses a patent-pending substitute for carmine, the traditional red pigment used in the industry that is made from crushed female insects.
In August 2019, Unilever finalized the acquisition of Tach, a skincare line with Japanese influences. Tatcha's team and Unilever are currently collaborating to expand the brand internationally.
Segmentation Outline
The United States color cosmetic market segmentation focuses on Color Additives, Applications, and Distribution Channels.
By Color Additive Segment
Organic
Synthetic Dyes
Lakes
Botanicals
Inorganic
Mineral Compounds
By Application Segment
Eyes Make-up
Face Make-up
Lips Products
Nails Products
Hair Color Products
By Distribution Channel Segment
Online
o Brand Website
o E-Commerce
Offline
o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Pharmacies
