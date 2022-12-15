Emiran HealthCare Invites People to Its Upcoming End of Year's Thanksgiving on 22 December 2022
EINPresswire.com/ -- Emiran HealthCare provides home care services to a broad range of clients. Recently, the HealthCare service launched an event known as the End of the Year Thanksgiving on 22 December 2022.
In the latest development, Emiran HealthCare is pleased to announce the date of its End of the Year Thanksgiving on Thursday, 22 December 2022, at 2 pm at the iCentre, Interchange House, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PY.
Keen to be part of the local community, Emiran HealthCare is inviting people to their upcoming End of the Year Thanksgiving. Emiran HealthCare is a significant provider of home care services to a broad range of clients. Their services aim to ensure that our clients can remain at home, receiving the highest care standard, without making them uncomfortable.
“Since Every single journey of your life starts with a healthy mind and a healthy journey, being thankful is important and necessary” – Prince Asikpo
In March 2020, the entire nation was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From then till date Emiran HealthCare has enjoyed tremendous understanding and support from the residents of their local community. For this sole reason, the center's officials want to say "THANK YOU," and they want to invite people to their End of the Year Thanksgiving.
Worthy of mention that Emiran Healthcare have been a major Employer of their Local Citizens all through these difficult times and provides essential services to their elderly within the comfort of their own homes. They will also be looking to support their local Hospital through Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, raising funds for the Neonatal Unit at MKUH to purchase a new incubator. They are also looking for prizes from businesses to be donated for a raffle. It includes two meals at a local restaurant, a Spa or Hair Salon Voucher, or a Christmas Hamper. People who are interested in donating a prize, email prince@emiranhealthcare.co.uk
During the event, businesses are free to put up a pop-up or roller banner and even have a 10-minute slot to talk about their business and what they do and present any upcoming projects or community events to the audience. In addition, there will be a significant business audience and a great networking opportunity to showcase the business. All of these are entirely free. Intending users only need to notify the team of Emiran HealthCare on time.
In 2019 during its official opening, healthcare had a good representation and local media coverage, and it foresees a similar feat this time. It is a FREE event – Emiran HealthCare strives to bring everyone together, so if they know of anyone else or business that would like to attend, feel free to forward this email. The Managing Director of Emiran HealthCare, Prince Asikpo, stated about the upcoming event:
“Please confirm your willingness to attend and an Invitation Card will be sent to you either by post or electronically (as preferred).”
About The Company - EMIRAN HEALTHCARE
Emiran HealthCare was established in 2018 by Prince Asikpo, who has more than 12 years of experience in the HealthCare sector. The Emiran HealthCare team is looking to raise the levels of care and support services with their consistently high quality of care within the community.
Furthermore, Emiran HealthCare strives to make care at home a positive choice for all adults who require support. By providing highly trained support assistants and offering a flexible approach. With Emiran Healthcare, people can remain happily at home. Above all, Emiran HealthCare respects our client's independence, ensuring they enjoy a high quality of life and retain a choice in all aspects of their lives.
For further information, visit the following links:
https://emiranhealthcare.co.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-pMnq6ODhA
https://www.instagram.com/EmiranHealthCare/
https://web.facebook.com/EmiranHealthCare?_rdc=1&_rdr
Prince Asikpo
In the latest development, Emiran HealthCare is pleased to announce the date of its End of the Year Thanksgiving on Thursday, 22 December 2022, at 2 pm at the iCentre, Interchange House, Newport Pagnell MK16 9PY.
Keen to be part of the local community, Emiran HealthCare is inviting people to their upcoming End of the Year Thanksgiving. Emiran HealthCare is a significant provider of home care services to a broad range of clients. Their services aim to ensure that our clients can remain at home, receiving the highest care standard, without making them uncomfortable.
“Since Every single journey of your life starts with a healthy mind and a healthy journey, being thankful is important and necessary” – Prince Asikpo
In March 2020, the entire nation was locked down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From then till date Emiran HealthCare has enjoyed tremendous understanding and support from the residents of their local community. For this sole reason, the center's officials want to say "THANK YOU," and they want to invite people to their End of the Year Thanksgiving.
Worthy of mention that Emiran Healthcare have been a major Employer of their Local Citizens all through these difficult times and provides essential services to their elderly within the comfort of their own homes. They will also be looking to support their local Hospital through Milton Keynes Hospital Charity, raising funds for the Neonatal Unit at MKUH to purchase a new incubator. They are also looking for prizes from businesses to be donated for a raffle. It includes two meals at a local restaurant, a Spa or Hair Salon Voucher, or a Christmas Hamper. People who are interested in donating a prize, email prince@emiranhealthcare.co.uk
During the event, businesses are free to put up a pop-up or roller banner and even have a 10-minute slot to talk about their business and what they do and present any upcoming projects or community events to the audience. In addition, there will be a significant business audience and a great networking opportunity to showcase the business. All of these are entirely free. Intending users only need to notify the team of Emiran HealthCare on time.
In 2019 during its official opening, healthcare had a good representation and local media coverage, and it foresees a similar feat this time. It is a FREE event – Emiran HealthCare strives to bring everyone together, so if they know of anyone else or business that would like to attend, feel free to forward this email. The Managing Director of Emiran HealthCare, Prince Asikpo, stated about the upcoming event:
“Please confirm your willingness to attend and an Invitation Card will be sent to you either by post or electronically (as preferred).”
About The Company - EMIRAN HEALTHCARE
Emiran HealthCare was established in 2018 by Prince Asikpo, who has more than 12 years of experience in the HealthCare sector. The Emiran HealthCare team is looking to raise the levels of care and support services with their consistently high quality of care within the community.
Furthermore, Emiran HealthCare strives to make care at home a positive choice for all adults who require support. By providing highly trained support assistants and offering a flexible approach. With Emiran Healthcare, people can remain happily at home. Above all, Emiran HealthCare respects our client's independence, ensuring they enjoy a high quality of life and retain a choice in all aspects of their lives.
For further information, visit the following links:
https://emiranhealthcare.co.uk/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-pMnq6ODhA
https://www.instagram.com/EmiranHealthCare/
https://web.facebook.com/EmiranHealthCare?_rdc=1&_rdr
Prince Asikpo
Emiran HealthCare
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other