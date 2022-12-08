Sal’s Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer Earns 2022 Angi Super Service Award

Sal's Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer Inc. receives Angi Super Service Award for 2022.

Award reflects company’s consistent level of customer service.



NORTH ROYALTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sal’s Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award, first released in 1999, recognizes the best home professionals and businesses in the Angi network for their hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing Angi customers a great experience.

“Through changing microeconomic factors like inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages and supply chain issues, Angi Super Service Award Winners delivered best in class customer service. These businesses are putting customers front and center and going above and beyond, providing great value, service and quality work,” said Angie Hicks, Chief Customer Officer, Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the best pros in our network. Congratulations to all of our Super Service Award Winners.”

Angi Super Service Award 2022 winners have met stringent eligibility requirements, across ratings and reviews during the eligibility window of November 1st, 2021 - October 31st, 2022. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews during the review period, maintaining a current and lifetime rating of at least 4.5 stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening.

“Every year we strive to deliver top tier service to the residents of Northeast Ohio,” President Sal Sidoti continues, “we pay attention to the little things that make a big difference. Our employees are courteous and friendly and it makes all the difference with our customers. We appreciate the positive feedback and recognition of a job well-done. What a great way to end the year and start a new one!”

Sal’s Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer has been on Angi since September 1997. This is the thirteenth year Sal’s Heating & Cooling, Plumbing & Sewer has received this honor.

Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.

For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.

