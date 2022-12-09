CONCERT’O presents an alternative proposal for ORPEA
PARIS, FRANCE, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ORPEA's shareholders' concert puts forward an industrial and financial reorganization proposal designed to address the group's situation. Balancing the efforts of stakeholders, secured and unsecured creditors and shareholders, this concerted project is based on sensible operational proposals dedicated to the development of the group, its residents, patients and employees. This proposal, which receives positives responses from stakeholders, would be a direct mean to address the current complex legal context.
CONCERT'O, ORPEA's shareholders' concert, presents an alternative transformation plan to the one presented on 15 November 2022. This proposal intends to favor a conciliatory solution designed to preserve the future of the group and its social interest by notably offering ORPEA a path to remain financeable.
The following press release can be found at www.concert-o.net
PRESS CONTACTS:
Guillaume Foucault
Corpcom
+ 33 6 52 11 37 65
guillaume. foucault@corpcom. fr
Marie-Caroline Garnier
Corpcom
+ 33 6 22 86 39 17
mc.garnier@corpcom.fr
DISCLAIMER
This press release has been prepared by Mat Immo Beaune and Nextstone Capital (together “the “Consortium”). The views expressed herein represent the opinion of the Consortium as of the date hereof.
This document is for discussion and information purposes only. The views expressed herein represent the opinion of the Consortium as of the date hereof. The Consortium reserves the right to change or modify any of its proposals or opinions expressed herein at any time and for any reason and expressly disclaims any obligation to correct, update or revise the information contained herein or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Unless described as facts or as the opinions of third parties, the information in this Alternative Proposal constitutes the interpretations, opinions, or estimates of the Consortium.
This press release is for informational purposes only, and does not constitute (a) an offer, invitation or advice to buy or sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell, any security or other financial instrument or otherwise engage in investment activity and no legal relations shall be created by its issue, (b) a “financial promotion” for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000, as amended (c) “investment research” or “investment advice,” each as defined by the FCA handbook, or (d) an “investment recommendation” as defined by EU Regulation 596/2014. Access to this press release may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons who have access to this press release are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.
This press release is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or as suggesting an investment strategy. This press release and the information contained herein are not intended as tax, legal, financial or investment advice.
Forward-looking information contained in this press release, including statement of opinion and/or belief, are based on a variety of estimates, assumptions or projections made by the Consortium and incorporates exogenous factors. These forward-looking statements, estimates and projections are inherently uncertain and subject to significant economic, competitive, and other uncertainties and contingencies and have been included solely for illustrative purposes. Actual results may differ materially from the estimates, projections or assumptions contained herein due to reasons that may or may not be foreseeable.
At the date of this document, the Consortium holds directly or indirectly, through share ownership or other equity instruments, more than 5% of ORPEA’s share capital and the Consortium and/or its affiliates may also have positions in any other issuer.
Corpcom
