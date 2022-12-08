Strengthening One's Faith With Pam Weinreis
Casting aside the mundane problems of the presentCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Well Worth MY Soul is a devotional book written by Pam Weinreis. The book asks us if we have recently forgone our time to spend with God to focus on the more “urgent” happenings in our life. And if we have forgotten how to spend meaningful time with Him, the book will teach us how to start rebuilding this relationship with our faith. With multiple hand-picked verses and quotations from the Bible, contemplate His wisdom and find the strength to grow spiritually and face the real world with His guidance through this book.
Pam Weinreis lives a very devout Christian life. She resides in the Little Missouri River area in Missouri, U.S.A. where she lives with her husband raising cattle. The author teaches Sunday School in Missouri as well. In her free days, she looks after her grandchildren when her four grown and married children leave them in her care, giving them the opportunity to be looked after by their loving grandmother. As she felt that she, as well, is chasing time, Pam Weinreis wrote this book.
The author’s reflections are scattered all throughout the book, a sample of which reads: “When we feel inadequate for the task, remember God has given us everything we need to be strong in Him.” Another excerpt from her work reads, “In the struggle against sin the battle begins in the mind. If the heart reflects
the person, let us set our minds on things from above, not on things that are on earth.”
Well Worth MY Soul helps remind us to think about the state of our daily lives and how it affects our faith. It can also be a guide that helps strengthen our relationship with God and is, thus, well worth our time.
About The Reading Glass Books
The Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.
Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
The Reading Glass Books
support@readingglassbooks.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter