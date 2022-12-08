New Podcast Launch Hosted by Knoxville Author
Bigger, Better World from International Living is a new podcast hosted by Knoxville author and voice-over artist, Jim Santos.KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and voice-over artist Jim Santos, already a successful writer with work published in venues like The Wall Street Journal, The Huffington Post, International Living magazines and e-publications – not to mention a series of books and short stories on international travel/retirement and life in general – has now added hosting a podcast to his audio portfolio.
The new free podcast, Bigger, Better World from International Living, brings you a wealth of information about the opportunities waiting for you around the world. Bigger, Better World presents conversations with the overseas experts at International Living to explore safe, welcoming, beautiful—and often little-unknown—spots on the planet. Places where you could live richer, travel more, invest for profit, and enjoy a jet-set life...for less than it costs to stay home. Host Jim Santos talks not only with IL’s magazine writers, but also with a cast of thoughtful characters living interesting lives abroad—from Penang to Porto, Cuenca to Madrid. Smart ideas for richer living in a bigger, better world.
The first two episodes are available now via popular outlets like Spotify, Audible, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more. In Episode One, catch up with IL’s Senior Editors Dan Prescher and Suzan Haskins as they talk about exploring the Gold Coast of Costa Rica. Episode Two introduces you to the lucky couple that won the “Test Drive Your Retirement” contest, just back from a month on the Algarve in Portugal.
Each week Bigger, Better World will bring you interesting conversations designed to show you that there is indeed a world of opportunities waiting for you.
About the Host: Jim Santos is a freelance writer and voice over artist, currently based in east Tennessee after 6 years of living in Salinas, Ecuador on the shores of the Pacific Ocean, exploring that country and three others in South America. He has written and published over 200 articles about life in Ecuador and travel to other locations around the world for the Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post, and various International Living magazines, e-newsletters, and web site content.
His books include the popular “Living Abroad: Challenging the Myths of Expat Life”, "Hiking the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu", "The Galápagos Islands: On Your Own and On a Budget", and he is also the author of "Ecuador Scouting Trip Itineraries and Travel Guide: An International Living Report" and has edited/updated IL's "Escape to Ecuador" book every year from 2017-2019. He has been a popular speaker on various aspects of life in Ecuador at six expat conferences held in Ecuador and the USA. His blog site (http://jimsantosblog.com) recently surpassed the 100,000 readers mark.
In addition to doing voice over work for ads and videos, he has recorded and produced audiobook versions of several of his own titles, two books for other authors, and he is currently the host of the podcast “Bigger, Better World”.
