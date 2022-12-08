xyzt.ai and Xouba partner to bring time to mobility analytics down from weeks to minutes

xyzt.ai is entering into a partnership with Xouba, an innovative Spanish road safety and mobility analytics company, to help government agencies gain insights into the main road safety issues through an efficient no-code/low-code data analysis workflow.





Leuven, Belgium / Madrid, Spain 08 December 2022 – xyzt.ai, a Leuven-based high-tech company offering an innovative visual analytics SaaS (Software as a Service) platform for big location data, announced today its partnership with Xouba, an innovative Spanish road safety and mobility analytics company.

Xouba, with offices in Europe and the US, is on a mission to bring traffic accidents down to zero. It is using floating vehicle data to help government agencies to gain insight into the main road safety issues.

Floating vehicle data is the collection of data records obtained from connected vehicles. It includes millions or even billions of GPS coordinates with speeds, of vehicles driving on our roads. It is a powerful data source for analysis, as it enables answering many traffic and road safety questions, not possible with data that is already aggregated at the street segment level.

However, few tools exist that can cope with the large amounts of data records, leaving traffic analysts to resort to custom data science workflows. This ad-hoc way of working often takes so much time and effort that floating vehicle data remains unused.

For this, Xouba has selected the xyzt.ai platform and by doing so has moved from a time-consuming data science workflow to an efficient no-code/low-code data analysis workflow. As a result, Xouba has reduced time to insight from weeks to minutes. It uses the xyzt.ai platform not only for analysis tasks, but also for creating insightful reports to share with their stakeholders.

Lida Joly, CEO at xyzt.ai, comments, “There are multiple hundreds of millions connected vehicles driving on our roads and the amount is only increasing. Connected vehicles generate billions of data points on how drivers behave and how the roads are used. This data can provide a tremendous number of insights on road safety and traffic efficiency. However, connected vehicle data is not easy to work with, due to the spatial, temporal, and data size challenges. I am really thrilled that Xouba has chosen xyzt.ai to accelerate time to insight by leveraging our on-demand self-service analytics platform.”.

José Carlos Valdecantos Álvarez, CEO at Xouba, comments, “Road efficiency and safety affect us all. We are in the business to help our customers take reliable data-driven decisions to make roads safer and better. Thanks to xyzt.ai, we can perform our analysis in a much more instant and interactive way, drastically reducing our work effort and more quickly extracting insights and producing reports.”

To find out more, we invite you to Join us on Tuesday December 13th at 5PM CET to see the xyzt.ai platform in action and learn first-hand from the Xouba engineers on how to leverage floating vehicle data and the xyzt.ai platform for fast traffic and road safety analytics.

Companies worldwide interested in becoming a partner of xyzt.ai can discover the partnership program online or contact us.

About xyzt.ai

xyzt.ai is a high-tech location intelligence company that brings its users actionable business insights through a no-code geospatial platform for visualizing and analyzing big movement data from any moving assets, such as vehicles or vessels, or time series data from non-moving sensors, such as cameras, air quality and noise pollution sensors.

It does so in a unique and effortless way: Customer setup takes less than a day, there is no custom development needed, and insights can be obtained in an interactive way, even for billions of location records.

xyzt.ai is supported by Plug and Play Tech Center, one of the largest accelerators in the world with headquarters in Silicon Valley, by Flanders Innovation & Entrepreneurship and Flanders Investment and Trade.

xyzt.ai is member of the Open Geospatial Consortium, is named an IDC Innovator for offering groundbreaking location and geospatial intelligence solutions, is part of the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies selected by Geoawesomeness and winner of the Maritime Innovation Challenge by INEOS and Port of Antwerp.





More information is available at www.xyzt.ai





About Xouba

Xouba is a Spanish startup, born with the aim of transforming, using the data analysis from connected cars, the way road safety is managed in Spain. At Xouba, we believe in the citizens’ right to drive on safer roads and, for this reason, we combine predictive analysis techniques in road safety with a strong background in road engineering that comes from being a spin-off of the services and civil engineering company, Alvac.

More information is available at www.xouba.es















