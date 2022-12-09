Monaco’s Blockchain Experts that are educating Brands and Governments about the true value of using blockchain & DLT

Lattice Labs

Lattice Labs have been educating Brands and Governments about the true value of using blockchain by implementing various solutions to fix current processes.

Truly a breath of fresh air for the future of blockchain.” — Ryan Browne, Tech Reporter

MONACO, December 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lattice Labs , the Monaco based Blockchain Laboratory who is the proud developer of Lattice Network Layer 1 blockchain. Why do they do what they do and what they bring to the whole blockchain industry.First, layer 1 blockchains such as Ethereum have taken root in everyone's minds since a decade from their creation, even if blockchain is still not fully adopted into daily life problems, it’s because the start-up’s building on these networks which have no utility or have been greedily monetizing using DeFi which has created the recent turmoil over the last year. Still today the industry is generally not fully understood by everyone.However Lattice Labs have taken a different stance in the industry by delivering real use-case solutions implementing smart contract data structures for industry as we know them.Quietly Lattice Labs has been developing the widespread use of Web3 technology. Bringing new solutions for both the live industry and governments to transition safely with the education and knowhow of the technology.Web3 needs to provide as many different experiences as it can if it wants to increase the amount of engagement it receives. This is because the general public is not used to the digitalization and the development of web services of real live entertainment experiences and day-to-day problems thaat can be solved using this technology. Hence, they need to not only be interesting for the public to interact with. They also need to produce a solution for a real-life event.Our team consists of blockchain experts, business owners, engineers, computer scientists, designers, consultants, government officials, and business leaders distributed across four continents. From these minds coming together, the challenge to create a better blockchain has started. “Our goal is to create a blockchain that is faster, stronger, fairer, and safer for everyone” states Bijan Burnard , blockchain and payments expert who is the founder of Lattice Labs and Lattice Network. For the time being, we are developing a number of tools to help improve and support the ecosystem that we are creating.

Lattice Labs: Monacos Blockchain Laboratory