Clutch Recognizes Cubix in Its Top 1000 Global Companies for 2022
Clutch lists Cubix alongside other prestigious app development companies in its list of Top 1000 Global Service Providers for 2022WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cubix has once again made it to a prestigious list of leading service providers. Clutch.co, a renowned market research organization, has listed Cubix alongside other top app development companies in its Top global 1000 List for 2022.
Clutch.co presents its readership with in-depth research that helps people choose digital service companies by ranking them. This time, Cubix has made it to the Top Global 1000 Service Providers for 2022.
Recognized in the top 1% of service providers across the globe by Clutch, Cubix’ legacy is just as impactful as its future. The Clutch-generated report for 2022 has placed Cubix in the top 1000 list based on user rating, company specialization in the software development field, and recognition in the industry.
Cubix has relished many acknowledgments of such caliber in the past and is honored again by the inclusion. One of the major reasons behind Cubix’ unprecedented success is consistently upholding its founding principles to serve not just during the developmental process but also providing brilliant after-sales services & maintenance of all applications delivered.
As a well-known software development company specializing in mobile app development, Cubix has built several stunning products in the past year. In recent times, Cubix has advanced its expertise in blockchain development, focusing on NFT game development. Recent examples of the classy games Cubix has built include MicroPets, MiniPets, Wagmi Games, and Track9.
Clutch’s Fool-Proof Rating System
Clutch is a renowned review platform that has vetted over 4,000 app development companies to help businesses find the best app developers across the globe. Trusted by millions of consumers, Clutch regularly creates a shortlist of top app development firms for site visitors to choose the right one for their software development project. In addition, Clutch provides detailed client reviews of each company.
Their most recent ranking of the top 1000 global software firms only includes businesses that have fulfilled a criterion that includes:
• The number of reviews a firm receives for quality and how recent they are.
• A portfolio of work (clientele served)
• A robust company profile
• Strong industry presence
To be shortlisted in this prestigious list, companies need to stand out by putting in extra effort that earns them that five-star customer rating.
Cubix has once again shown that it is customer-friendly, on-time, and result-driven by being named among the top-performing firms worldwide.
It is important to note that Cubix has received significant honors and that well-known outlets have praised the company for its accomplishments and brilliance. The company is renowned for creating interesting, high-caliber software, including captivating games based on AI, blockchain, and AR/VR technologies.
About Cubix
With its headquarters in Florida, USA, Cubix serves clients worldwide with innovative digital products that help them reach their goals. The company revolutionizes businesses digitally with cutting-edge technology and results-driven solutions. Since 2008, Cubix has helped create many mobile games, enterprise-level software, mobile apps, web apps, and websites for businesses in diverse industries. With another achievement to call its own, the company aims to continue producing revolutionary digital products.
