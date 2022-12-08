Promotional Goods Titan Everything Branded Makes a Natural Match for Eco Business, Sow Easy, in North America
Everything Branded becomes official North American partner to Sow Easy; a sustainable promotional products supplier specialising in fun, seed-based products.
We have an established and successful partnership with Sow Easy in the UK and Europe, and are excited to bring this increasingly popular range of seed and plant products to the North American market.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everything Branded is a British-owned promotional goods firm which has made significant inroads into the US market from its Las Vegas base.
Today the company has officially announced that it will be the official North American partner to enable eco-conscious supplier Sow Easy to expand the reach of its unique and sustainable flower and vegetable seed and plant products into the USA and Canada.
Both firms have enjoyed a profitable partnership in the UK for many years. The extension of their business relationship has been born out of the number of enquiries Sow Easy receive from the North American market and the absence of a US distributor able to keep up with demand.
Since it was incorporated in the UK in 2010, Everything Branded, now part of Everything Global, has risen to become a premier promotional goods supplier inside of the UK and around the world. Expansion into the US took place in 2017, headquarters were established in Las Vegas.
The partnership with Sow Easy underscores the value of the company's efficient and streamlined fulfilment and distribution systems which allow the company to fulfil orders rapidly and to the satisfaction of customers, particularly in enterprise.
Now Everything Branded is poised to make full use of its burgeoning US network to fulfil enquiries made to Sow Easy with a dedicated internal team set up to handle the extra distribution load.
Lucas Theodoulou at Everything Branded says: ‘We have an established and successful partnership with Sow Easy in the UK and Europe, and we are excited to bring this increasingly popular range of seed and plant products to the North American market.’
